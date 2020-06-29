All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 410 W Roy St # E-209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
410 W Roy St # E-209
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:04 PM

410 W Roy St # E-209

410 West Roy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Lower Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

410 West Roy Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
media room
Beautiful Kinnear Park Condominium Waiting For You! February Rent Free! - Move-In Special: Upon mutual execution of lease, by February 7th, tenant will receive a move-in special of free February rent!

A retreat in the City, Kinnear Condominiums. Spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom home. Open concept floor plan with spacious living & dining rooms, and kitchen. Newly renovated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, large sink and beautiful counter tops. Cozy fireplace! Private master suite, with walk-in closet and master bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Small deck off of dining room for gas or electric BBQ. Controlled access building and 1 garage parking space. Large storage locker.

The beautiful Kinnear Park Condo building has a fantastic lower Queen Anne location. Nestled in the Uptown neighborhood of Queen Anne and conveniently located near Seattle Center, theatre district & downtown. A unique urban experience. There is visitor parking on site for your guests.

No smoking.
Small dog accepted, breed and 25 pound weight restriction. Pet security deposit of $500
Renter's insurance is required.
Water, sewer, garbage included in rent (tenant pays electricity and internet).
Move In/Out Fee $500 (non-refundable).
Security Deposit $1900
$45 application fee per applicant

By appointment only, please call Carrie Ellison 206-501-0329

Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 650 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

Professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate LLC

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1949889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 W Roy St # E-209 have any available units?
410 W Roy St # E-209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 W Roy St # E-209 have?
Some of 410 W Roy St # E-209's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 W Roy St # E-209 currently offering any rent specials?
410 W Roy St # E-209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 W Roy St # E-209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 W Roy St # E-209 is pet friendly.
Does 410 W Roy St # E-209 offer parking?
Yes, 410 W Roy St # E-209 offers parking.
Does 410 W Roy St # E-209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 W Roy St # E-209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 W Roy St # E-209 have a pool?
No, 410 W Roy St # E-209 does not have a pool.
Does 410 W Roy St # E-209 have accessible units?
No, 410 W Roy St # E-209 does not have accessible units.
Does 410 W Roy St # E-209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 W Roy St # E-209 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Moda
2312 3rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University