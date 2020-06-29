410 W Roy St # E-209

Amenities

Beautiful Kinnear Park Condominium Waiting For You! February Rent Free! - Move-In Special: Upon mutual execution of lease, by February 7th, tenant will receive a move-in special of free February rent!



A retreat in the City, Kinnear Condominiums. Spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom home. Open concept floor plan with spacious living & dining rooms, and kitchen. Newly renovated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, large sink and beautiful counter tops. Cozy fireplace! Private master suite, with walk-in closet and master bathroom. Washer and dryer in unit. Small deck off of dining room for gas or electric BBQ. Controlled access building and 1 garage parking space. Large storage locker.



The beautiful Kinnear Park Condo building has a fantastic lower Queen Anne location. Nestled in the Uptown neighborhood of Queen Anne and conveniently located near Seattle Center, theatre district & downtown. A unique urban experience. There is visitor parking on site for your guests.



No smoking.

Small dog accepted, breed and 25 pound weight restriction. Pet security deposit of $500

Renter's insurance is required.

Water, sewer, garbage included in rent (tenant pays electricity and internet).

Move In/Out Fee $500 (non-refundable).

Security Deposit $1900

$45 application fee per applicant



By appointment only, please call Carrie Ellison 206-501-0329



Applications available online and accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 650 or higher, with minimal negative reporting, positive rental history, and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



Professionally managed by Phillips Real Estate LLC



No Cats Allowed



