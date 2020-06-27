408 N 49th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely Phinney Ridge 3 bed/ 3.5 bath Townhouse!! - Beautiful Phinney Ridge townhome, minutes walking from Woodland Park Zoo!

Available end of July, flexible move-in!



Featuring 3 carpeted bedrooms, with 3.5 bath including 3 full tubs.



**Townhome will have fresh paint, landscaping, cleaning before move in**



First Floor:

---Private entry! First floor with one-car garage, separate laundry room, full bath with tiled tub and bedroom with sliding door onto patio. Lovely larger patio with stone and grass.



Excellent Second Floor Space:

---Second floor boasts open living room overlooking back patio, powder room and gorgeous kitchen. Gleaming hardwood floors in kitchen & dining room with stainless fridge, updated appliances and grey/blue tile backsplash. Balcony off kitchen overlooking quiet street.



Third Floor:

---Upstairs featuring second bedroom with full bathroom. Master bedroom with full bath also. Full custom closet stays with home. Vaulted ceilings!



Outdoor Paradise:

---Fully fenced, private patio with pavers and grass lawn. Landscaping is tenant responsibility.



Great Location:

--Walkscore 84! Across the street from Woodland Park Zoo! Very bike-friendly area, great bus access.



Some popular locations located within close distance (walking and driving) include:

-Parks: Greenlake, Phinney Ridge P-Patch Community, Salmon Bay Park, Golden Gardens

-Restaurants: Veraci Pizza, Brimmer & Heeltap, Giddy Up Burgers, El Camion

-Grocery Stores: Trader Joe's, Ballard Market, Ken's Market, QFC



PETS negotiable on case-by-case basis with additional pet fee of $850



-Preferred 12 month lease



Showings by appointment only! Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com.



Move-in Fees:

-First Month: $3395

-Refundable Security Deposit: $3395

-Refundable Pet Deposit: $850



