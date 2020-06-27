408 N 49th St.

Amenities
Lovely Phinney Ridge 3 bed/ 3.5 bath Townhouse!! - Beautiful Phinney Ridge townhome, minutes walking from Woodland Park Zoo!
Available end of July, flexible move-in!
Featuring 3 carpeted bedrooms, with 3.5 bath including 3 full tubs.
**Townhome will have fresh paint, landscaping, cleaning before move in**
First Floor:
---Private entry! First floor with one-car garage, separate laundry room, full bath with tiled tub and bedroom with sliding door onto patio. Lovely larger patio with stone and grass.
Excellent Second Floor Space:
---Second floor boasts open living room overlooking back patio, powder room and gorgeous kitchen. Gleaming hardwood floors in kitchen & dining room with stainless fridge, updated appliances and grey/blue tile backsplash. Balcony off kitchen overlooking quiet street.
Third Floor:
---Upstairs featuring second bedroom with full bathroom. Master bedroom with full bath also. Full custom closet stays with home. Vaulted ceilings!
Outdoor Paradise:
---Fully fenced, private patio with pavers and grass lawn. Landscaping is tenant responsibility.
Great Location:
--Walkscore 84! Across the street from Woodland Park Zoo! Very bike-friendly area, great bus access.
Some popular locations located within close distance (walking and driving) include:
-Parks: Greenlake, Phinney Ridge P-Patch Community, Salmon Bay Park, Golden Gardens
-Restaurants: Veraci Pizza, Brimmer & Heeltap, Giddy Up Burgers, El Camion
-Grocery Stores: Trader Joe's, Ballard Market, Ken's Market, QFC
PETS negotiable on case-by-case basis with additional pet fee of $850
-Preferred 12 month lease
Showings by appointment only! Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com.
Move-in Fees:
-First Month: $3395
-Refundable Security Deposit: $3395
-Refundable Pet Deposit: $850
