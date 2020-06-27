All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 27 2019

408 N 49th St.

408 North 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

408 North 49th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Lovely Phinney Ridge 3 bed/ 3.5 bath Townhouse!! - Beautiful Phinney Ridge townhome, minutes walking from Woodland Park Zoo!
Available end of July, flexible move-in!

Featuring 3 carpeted bedrooms, with 3.5 bath including 3 full tubs.

**Townhome will have fresh paint, landscaping, cleaning before move in**

First Floor:
---Private entry! First floor with one-car garage, separate laundry room, full bath with tiled tub and bedroom with sliding door onto patio. Lovely larger patio with stone and grass.

Excellent Second Floor Space:
---Second floor boasts open living room overlooking back patio, powder room and gorgeous kitchen. Gleaming hardwood floors in kitchen & dining room with stainless fridge, updated appliances and grey/blue tile backsplash. Balcony off kitchen overlooking quiet street.

Third Floor:
---Upstairs featuring second bedroom with full bathroom. Master bedroom with full bath also. Full custom closet stays with home. Vaulted ceilings!

Outdoor Paradise:
---Fully fenced, private patio with pavers and grass lawn. Landscaping is tenant responsibility.

Great Location:
--Walkscore 84! Across the street from Woodland Park Zoo! Very bike-friendly area, great bus access.

Some popular locations located within close distance (walking and driving) include:
-Parks: Greenlake, Phinney Ridge P-Patch Community, Salmon Bay Park, Golden Gardens
-Restaurants: Veraci Pizza, Brimmer & Heeltap, Giddy Up Burgers, El Camion
-Grocery Stores: Trader Joe's, Ballard Market, Ken's Market, QFC

PETS negotiable on case-by-case basis with additional pet fee of $850

-Preferred 12 month lease

Showings by appointment only! Please contact Becca -- becca@northpacificproperties.com.

Move-in Fees:
-First Month: $3395
-Refundable Security Deposit: $3395
-Refundable Pet Deposit: $850

(RLNE2374366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

