Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

4047 33rd Ave. W.

4047 33rd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

4047 33rd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Magnolia Home - Available NOW! Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in desirable Magnolia! Stainless appliances adorn the remodeled kitchen that leads to a formal dining area. A bright living room welcomes you at the front door. Lower level features a 3rd bedroom, 2nd bathroom and access to the attached garage that can be used for storage with plenty of storage throughout the home. Radiant heating on the upper level and radiant baseboard heating on the lower level. Perfect deck for entertaining, perched just off kitchen, leading to large yard, lined with fruit trees. Sorry, no pets and no smokers, please.

Wonderful Magnolia neighborhood boasts lovely homes, tree-lined streets, and Discovery Park. Great access to running/walking trails, bus lines, bike commuting lanes, Downtown Seattle, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Expedia, and South Lake Union.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 465-7594.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4047 33rd Ave. W. have any available units?
4047 33rd Ave. W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4047 33rd Ave. W. have?
Some of 4047 33rd Ave. W.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4047 33rd Ave. W. currently offering any rent specials?
4047 33rd Ave. W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4047 33rd Ave. W. pet-friendly?
No, 4047 33rd Ave. W. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4047 33rd Ave. W. offer parking?
Yes, 4047 33rd Ave. W. offers parking.
Does 4047 33rd Ave. W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4047 33rd Ave. W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4047 33rd Ave. W. have a pool?
No, 4047 33rd Ave. W. does not have a pool.
Does 4047 33rd Ave. W. have accessible units?
No, 4047 33rd Ave. W. does not have accessible units.
Does 4047 33rd Ave. W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4047 33rd Ave. W. does not have units with dishwashers.

