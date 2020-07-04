4047 33rd Ave. W.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Magnolia Home - Available NOW! Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in desirable Magnolia! Stainless appliances adorn the remodeled kitchen that leads to a formal dining area. A bright living room welcomes you at the front door. Lower level features a 3rd bedroom, 2nd bathroom and access to the attached garage that can be used for storage with plenty of storage throughout the home. Radiant heating on the upper level and radiant baseboard heating on the lower level. Perfect deck for entertaining, perched just off kitchen, leading to large yard, lined with fruit trees. Sorry, no pets and no smokers, please.



Wonderful Magnolia neighborhood boasts lovely homes, tree-lined streets, and Discovery Park. Great access to running/walking trails, bus lines, bike commuting lanes, Downtown Seattle, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Expedia, and South Lake Union.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 465-7594.



No Pets Allowed



