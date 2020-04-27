All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201

4031 Aurora Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4031 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 Available 03/01/19 - Real Property Management Eclipse is pleased to present to you this one of a kind rental property located just minutes from downtown Seattle. Show stopping corner condo with stunning views of Seattle. This updated condo offers a spacious floor plan that is perfect for in-city living. Large living area with high ceilings & gas fireplace. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Great corner location with an abundance of natural light from the floor to ceiling windows. The complex is extremely quiet & boasts a stunning roof top deck. No smoking and pets upon approval.

First month's rent and security deposit ($1,000)

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,000 monthly income and good rental history (on time payments and no violations).

(RLNE3491633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 have any available units?
4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 have?
Some of 4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 offer parking?
No, 4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 does not offer parking.
Does 4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Valdok
1701 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Puget Vista
411 West Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98119
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University