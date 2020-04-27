Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4031 Aurora Avenue North Unit 201 Available 03/01/19 - Real Property Management Eclipse is pleased to present to you this one of a kind rental property located just minutes from downtown Seattle. Show stopping corner condo with stunning views of Seattle. This updated condo offers a spacious floor plan that is perfect for in-city living. Large living area with high ceilings & gas fireplace. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Great corner location with an abundance of natural light from the floor to ceiling windows. The complex is extremely quiet & boasts a stunning roof top deck. No smoking and pets upon approval.



First month's rent and security deposit ($1,000)



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,000 monthly income and good rental history (on time payments and no violations).



(RLNE3491633)