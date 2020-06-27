4030 33rd Ave W

Amenities

Spacious, Light and Bright Magnolia Home Next to Discovery Park! - Welcome home to this spacious, updated Magnolia home in an amazing location next to Discovery Park! The living room has hardwood floors and large picture windows. Three good sized bedrooms on the same hall as built-in storage and a full bathroom. The bright white kitchen has all new paint and newer appliances. High-end front end washer and dryer are conveniently located on the back wall of the kitchen surrounded by tons of storage.



You'll love the huge great room with a fireplace and a powder room. Use this space for dining, office and/or media and playroom. It has a sliding door onto a large deck with built-in seating. Perfect for grilling or relaxing on a sunny day!



There is a huge fenced back yard with a majestic apple tree, berries and a patio area. Detached garage is entered through the back alley.



Unfinished, heated basement with outdoor access provides an endless amount of storage and a shop for all of your projects!



Excellent, walkable location next to Discovery park, restaurants, shops, Metropolitan Market and schools. Easy commute to Fremont, South Lake Union, Interbay and Downtown. Just two blocks from all three of Magnolia's bus lines (two to downtown, one to the University District).



-Showings by appointment only.

-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.

-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.

-12 month or longer lease.

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis with pet screening, pet rent will apply.

-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.

-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



