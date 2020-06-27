All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4030 33rd Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4030 33rd Ave W
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

4030 33rd Ave W

4030 33rd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4030 33rd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious, Light and Bright Magnolia Home Next to Discovery Park! - Welcome home to this spacious, updated Magnolia home in an amazing location next to Discovery Park! The living room has hardwood floors and large picture windows. Three good sized bedrooms on the same hall as built-in storage and a full bathroom. The bright white kitchen has all new paint and newer appliances. High-end front end washer and dryer are conveniently located on the back wall of the kitchen surrounded by tons of storage.

You'll love the huge great room with a fireplace and a powder room. Use this space for dining, office and/or media and playroom. It has a sliding door onto a large deck with built-in seating. Perfect for grilling or relaxing on a sunny day!

There is a huge fenced back yard with a majestic apple tree, berries and a patio area. Detached garage is entered through the back alley.

Unfinished, heated basement with outdoor access provides an endless amount of storage and a shop for all of your projects!

Excellent, walkable location next to Discovery park, restaurants, shops, Metropolitan Market and schools. Easy commute to Fremont, South Lake Union, Interbay and Downtown. Just two blocks from all three of Magnolia's bus lines (two to downtown, one to the University District).

-Showings by appointment only.
-No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with an agent. All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care.
-All rentals are strictly non-smoking.
-12 month or longer lease.
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis with pet screening, pet rent will apply.
-Application fee of $45 per adult over 18. All adults must apply.
-First, last, and deposit required. Payment plan available for security and last month's rent, please inquire.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

(RLNE5041370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4030 33rd Ave W have any available units?
4030 33rd Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4030 33rd Ave W have?
Some of 4030 33rd Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4030 33rd Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
4030 33rd Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 33rd Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4030 33rd Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 4030 33rd Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 4030 33rd Ave W offers parking.
Does 4030 33rd Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4030 33rd Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 33rd Ave W have a pool?
No, 4030 33rd Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 4030 33rd Ave W have accessible units?
No, 4030 33rd Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 33rd Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4030 33rd Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Vive
1516 NW 51st St
Seattle, WA 98107
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
Track 66
836 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University