Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Large Modern One Bedroom Home with Den

This apartment is located on the west side of the building, with a large patio overlooking Harvard Avenue. Straight ahead lies the living room, outfitted with plank floors and light-filled windows. The master bedroom offers plenty of space for a California king bed while the enclosed den provides a versatile area for a guest room, study, or storage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.