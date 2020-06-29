All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

3919 Latona Ave NE, #106

3919 Latona Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3919 Latona Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Application pending - Wallingford 1 bedroom with Den condo, 1 bath, 1 parking space in community garage. Available NOW!. - Application pending - Welcome home to this nicely updated 1 bedroom + den condo in prime Wallingford location. Key entry foyer area with inside mail center area. The first floor condo is available to view, you enter the kitchen and it is roomy and offers slab granite counters & stylish back splash, stainless steel appliances and tile floors, A must see! You look into the living/dining room area with a fireplace and access to your private patio area. A large bedroom and the full bathroom are off the living room area. Spacious den can be used as office or 2nd bedroom. Also featuring a nice washer, dryer off the hallway in the condo. Private covered patio completes the package. Just steps away to Burke Gilman Trail & Lake Union. Also conveniently located to UW, Fremont, Gas Works Park, and I-5 with easy commute to Downtown. Water,Sewer and Garbage are included in the rent with the HOA dues that are paid by the owner/landlord. One car parking space in the community garage area. Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette - 253-261-7154 to view this lovely home.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, pets considered case by case Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5408005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 Latona Ave NE, #106 have any available units?
3919 Latona Ave NE, #106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3919 Latona Ave NE, #106 have?
Some of 3919 Latona Ave NE, #106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 Latona Ave NE, #106 currently offering any rent specials?
3919 Latona Ave NE, #106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 Latona Ave NE, #106 pet-friendly?
No, 3919 Latona Ave NE, #106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3919 Latona Ave NE, #106 offer parking?
Yes, 3919 Latona Ave NE, #106 offers parking.
Does 3919 Latona Ave NE, #106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3919 Latona Ave NE, #106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 Latona Ave NE, #106 have a pool?
No, 3919 Latona Ave NE, #106 does not have a pool.
Does 3919 Latona Ave NE, #106 have accessible units?
No, 3919 Latona Ave NE, #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 Latona Ave NE, #106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 Latona Ave NE, #106 does not have units with dishwashers.
