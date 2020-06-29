3919 Latona Ave NE, #106

Amenities

Application pending - Wallingford 1 bedroom with Den condo, 1 bath, 1 parking space in community garage. Available NOW!. - Application pending - Welcome home to this nicely updated 1 bedroom + den condo in prime Wallingford location. Key entry foyer area with inside mail center area. The first floor condo is available to view, you enter the kitchen and it is roomy and offers slab granite counters & stylish back splash, stainless steel appliances and tile floors, A must see! You look into the living/dining room area with a fireplace and access to your private patio area. A large bedroom and the full bathroom are off the living room area. Spacious den can be used as office or 2nd bedroom. Also featuring a nice washer, dryer off the hallway in the condo. Private covered patio completes the package. Just steps away to Burke Gilman Trail & Lake Union. Also conveniently located to UW, Fremont, Gas Works Park, and I-5 with easy commute to Downtown. Water,Sewer and Garbage are included in the rent with the HOA dues that are paid by the owner/landlord. One car parking space in the community garage area. Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette - 253-261-7154 to view this lovely home.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; No Smoking, pets considered case by case Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing



