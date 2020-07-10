3905 SW Findlay St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr maintenance new construction

Application Pending! Pet Friendly West Seattle Townhouse with Awesome Roof Top deck! - This Newly Constructed Built Green Home offered by T-Square Properties is located in the heart of West Seattle. Large open concept living. Entry level features bonus room, full bath and one bedroom that opens to ground floor, fully fenced courtyard. Main level has very spacious open living area and beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and plenty of natural light. Master is found on third level with attached bath, large walk in shower and laundry. Deck off master leads up to awesome roof top deck with beautiful view! Cats, Large Dogs, and Small Dogs allowed.



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2900



PET POLICY: Large & Small pets considered. Additional $250 per pet deposit. Pet screening fee may apply. Breed and age restrictions- see screening criteria for details.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SQ FT: 1292



YEAR BUILT: 2016



COUNTY: King



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Fairmount Park

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Madison

HIGH SCHOOL: West Seattle

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS:

Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE4174606)