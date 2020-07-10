All apartments in Seattle
3905 SW Findlay St

3905 SW Findlay St · No Longer Available
Location

3905 SW Findlay St, Seattle, WA 98136
Fairmount Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr maintenance
new construction
Application Pending! Pet Friendly West Seattle Townhouse with Awesome Roof Top deck! - This Newly Constructed Built Green Home offered by T-Square Properties is located in the heart of West Seattle. Large open concept living. Entry level features bonus room, full bath and one bedroom that opens to ground floor, fully fenced courtyard. Main level has very spacious open living area and beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances and plenty of natural light. Master is found on third level with attached bath, large walk in shower and laundry. Deck off master leads up to awesome roof top deck with beautiful view! Cats, Large Dogs, and Small Dogs allowed.

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2900

PET POLICY: Large & Small pets considered. Additional $250 per pet deposit. Pet screening fee may apply. Breed and age restrictions- see screening criteria for details.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SQ FT: 1292

YEAR BUILT: 2016

COUNTY: King

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Seattle
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Fairmount Park
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Madison
HIGH SCHOOL: West Seattle
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS:
Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4174606)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 SW Findlay St have any available units?
3905 SW Findlay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3905 SW Findlay St have?
Some of 3905 SW Findlay St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 SW Findlay St currently offering any rent specials?
3905 SW Findlay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 SW Findlay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3905 SW Findlay St is pet friendly.
Does 3905 SW Findlay St offer parking?
No, 3905 SW Findlay St does not offer parking.
Does 3905 SW Findlay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3905 SW Findlay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 SW Findlay St have a pool?
No, 3905 SW Findlay St does not have a pool.
Does 3905 SW Findlay St have accessible units?
No, 3905 SW Findlay St does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 SW Findlay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3905 SW Findlay St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
