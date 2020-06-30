All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:31 AM

3841 1/2 Carr Pl N

3841 1/2 Carr Pl N · No Longer Available
Location

3841 1/2 Carr Pl N, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
A spacious, comfortably furnished unit that sits between the neighborhoods of Wallingford and Fremont. These two bustling neighborhoods of Seattle sit on the north shore of Lake Union which is centrally located just north of downtown. This home offers easy access to the U-District, South Lake Union and Downtown Seattle. Enjoy all that Seattle has to offer, Pike Place Market, sporting events, museums and theaters while still enjoying a quiet Seattle neighborhood experience.
Casual eateries, highly acclaimed restaurants and brew pubs are at your doorstep. Just a 5 min walk to Gas Works Park featuring panoramic city views and a hill popular for kites and picnics. The view of Seattle and the Space Needle doesn't get any better than this! Right there is the Burke-Gilman cycling and walking trail that runs past the park and down the canal or around the lake. . The Fremont Sunday Market has art, antiques and food trucks. Not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 1/2 Carr Pl N have any available units?
3841 1/2 Carr Pl N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 1/2 Carr Pl N have?
Some of 3841 1/2 Carr Pl N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 1/2 Carr Pl N currently offering any rent specials?
3841 1/2 Carr Pl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 1/2 Carr Pl N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3841 1/2 Carr Pl N is pet friendly.
Does 3841 1/2 Carr Pl N offer parking?
No, 3841 1/2 Carr Pl N does not offer parking.
Does 3841 1/2 Carr Pl N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3841 1/2 Carr Pl N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 1/2 Carr Pl N have a pool?
No, 3841 1/2 Carr Pl N does not have a pool.
Does 3841 1/2 Carr Pl N have accessible units?
No, 3841 1/2 Carr Pl N does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 1/2 Carr Pl N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3841 1/2 Carr Pl N does not have units with dishwashers.

