3841 1/2 Carr Pl N

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

A spacious, comfortably furnished unit that sits between the neighborhoods of Wallingford and Fremont. These two bustling neighborhoods of Seattle sit on the north shore of Lake Union which is centrally located just north of downtown. This home offers easy access to the U-District, South Lake Union and Downtown Seattle. Enjoy all that Seattle has to offer, Pike Place Market, sporting events, museums and theaters while still enjoying a quiet Seattle neighborhood experience.

Casual eateries, highly acclaimed restaurants and brew pubs are at your doorstep. Just a 5 min walk to Gas Works Park featuring panoramic city views and a hill popular for kites and picnics. The view of Seattle and the Space Needle doesn't get any better than this! Right there is the Burke-Gilman cycling and walking trail that runs past the park and down the canal or around the lake. . The Fremont Sunday Market has art, antiques and food trucks. Not to be missed!