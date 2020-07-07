3806 California Avenue Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Townhome is distinctively styled with the features and amenities we know you will love. Efficiently designed, this Generous Space offers CASUAL SOPHISTICATION and TASTEFUL MODERN DESIGN with CLEAN LINES and LOTS OF LIGHT. A Gourmet Kitchen to inspire the Chef in you, a Modern Open Floor Plan with High Ceilings for Entertaining in the City, and WARM QUALITY MATERIALS AND CRAFTSMANSHIP throughout to welcome your family. Finally, a Home that provides space and comfort to LIVE INSPIRED.



FEATURES:



• Designed by Award Winning Johnston Architects

• 2 bedrooms and 1.75 baths in 1177 sq. ft. at the center of West Seattle

• Energy efficient Hydronic Heating throughout

• Floor-to-Ceiling Windows offers NATURAL LIGHT all throughout the Home

• Customer Blinds Throughout for Privacy

• Polished Oak HARDWOOD FLOORS

• Open Floor Concept w/ Vaulted Ceilings, PERFECT for Gatherings

• BRIGHT and SPACIOUS Great Room with OPEN FLOOR PLAN

• CONTEMPORARY Gourmet Kitchen w/ Designer Cabinets and LED

• Bertazzoni Gas Range and Modern STAINLESS STEEL Appliances

• LARGE Kitchen Island with Polished QUARTZ Countertops

• FRENCH DOOR to a Private Patio/Deck

• Designer Staircase with Black Metal Railings Bathed in Natural Light

• Top Floor Master Bedroom w/ Bath, Walk-in Shower and Large Walk-in Closet

• 2nd Shared Contemporary Designer Bath with Frameless Glass Door

• Walk Score 81: Most errands can be done on foot

• Close to Shopping, Parks, Restaurants and all BEAUTIFUL West Seattle has to offer

• Walking distance to Alki Beach

• Just Minutes from Freeway and Downtown Seattle



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,050, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.