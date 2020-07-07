All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3806 California Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3806 California Avenue Southwest
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:55 PM

3806 California Avenue Southwest

3806 California Ave SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Genesee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3806 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Townhome is distinctively styled with the features and amenities we know you will love. Efficiently designed, this Generous Space offers CASUAL SOPHISTICATION and TASTEFUL MODERN DESIGN with CLEAN LINES and LOTS OF LIGHT. A Gourmet Kitchen to inspire the Chef in you, a Modern Open Floor Plan with High Ceilings for Entertaining in the City, and WARM QUALITY MATERIALS AND CRAFTSMANSHIP throughout to welcome your family. Finally, a Home that provides space and comfort to LIVE INSPIRED.

FEATURES:

• Designed by Award Winning Johnston Architects
• 2 bedrooms and 1.75 baths in 1177 sq. ft. at the center of West Seattle
• Energy efficient Hydronic Heating throughout
• Floor-to-Ceiling Windows offers NATURAL LIGHT all throughout the Home
• Customer Blinds Throughout for Privacy
• Polished Oak HARDWOOD FLOORS
• Open Floor Concept w/ Vaulted Ceilings, PERFECT for Gatherings
• BRIGHT and SPACIOUS Great Room with OPEN FLOOR PLAN
• CONTEMPORARY Gourmet Kitchen w/ Designer Cabinets and LED
• Bertazzoni Gas Range and Modern STAINLESS STEEL Appliances
• LARGE Kitchen Island with Polished QUARTZ Countertops
• FRENCH DOOR to a Private Patio/Deck
• Designer Staircase with Black Metal Railings Bathed in Natural Light
• Top Floor Master Bedroom w/ Bath, Walk-in Shower and Large Walk-in Closet
• 2nd Shared Contemporary Designer Bath with Frameless Glass Door
• Walk Score 81: Most errands can be done on foot
• Close to Shopping, Parks, Restaurants and all BEAUTIFUL West Seattle has to offer
• Walking distance to Alki Beach
• Just Minutes from Freeway and Downtown Seattle

Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,050, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 California Avenue Southwest have any available units?
3806 California Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3806 California Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 3806 California Avenue Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 California Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3806 California Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 California Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3806 California Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3806 California Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 3806 California Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3806 California Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3806 California Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 California Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 3806 California Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3806 California Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3806 California Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 California Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3806 California Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Apartments
1618 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Union 18
1140 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Orion
910 John Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University