Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:20 AM

3710 26th Pl W

3710 26th Place West · (206) 696-2658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3710 26th Place West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Your quiet, in-city, tree house retreat offers luxury living in a quiet location. Featuring a fully renovated open kitchen, sunken living room, fireplace, huge master bedroom with spa-like on-suite bath, a second bedroom/office, second bathroom with freestanding soaking tub, full sized washer/dryer in unit, custom cabinetry throughout, ample storage, a large deck & a beautiful tree/nature outlook from every room, this home is sure to be your sanctuary. The complex offers: a swimming pool, dry sauna, off-street, carport parking space & a storage unit. Peaceful setting, minutes to downtown.

Please review the following Application Criteria and Information document:
https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3A8df53691-d983-4d55-b4d6-cc71955eeeeb

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 26th Pl W have any available units?
3710 26th Pl W has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 26th Pl W have?
Some of 3710 26th Pl W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 26th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
3710 26th Pl W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 26th Pl W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3710 26th Pl W is pet friendly.
Does 3710 26th Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 3710 26th Pl W does offer parking.
Does 3710 26th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3710 26th Pl W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 26th Pl W have a pool?
Yes, 3710 26th Pl W has a pool.
Does 3710 26th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 3710 26th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 26th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3710 26th Pl W has units with dishwashers.
