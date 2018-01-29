Amenities

3657 Francis Ave N #303 Available 03/01/19 Fremont 1bd 1bath condo Close to downtown area! - It's a HOT one! SS & granite kitchen, subway tiling w/ stone accents, tiled bathtub surround, in-suite stacking laundry, exquisite millwork & elegant crown molding. Third Floor unit with a private balcony just one block to Fremont's Boutiques, coffee houses, restaurants, bars & Sunday market. Includes parking spot & storage space! Don't miss out, become a part of Fremont's wonderful community!



(RLNE4284051)