Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3657 Francis Ave N #303

3657 Francis Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3657 Francis Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3657 Francis Ave N #303 Available 03/01/19 Fremont 1bd 1bath condo Close to downtown area! - It's a HOT one! SS & granite kitchen, subway tiling w/ stone accents, tiled bathtub surround, in-suite stacking laundry, exquisite millwork & elegant crown molding. Third Floor unit with a private balcony just one block to Fremont's Boutiques, coffee houses, restaurants, bars & Sunday market. Includes parking spot & storage space! Don't miss out, become a part of Fremont's wonderful community!

(RLNE4284051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3657 Francis Ave N #303 have any available units?
3657 Francis Ave N #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3657 Francis Ave N #303 have?
Some of 3657 Francis Ave N #303's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3657 Francis Ave N #303 currently offering any rent specials?
3657 Francis Ave N #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3657 Francis Ave N #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3657 Francis Ave N #303 is pet friendly.
Does 3657 Francis Ave N #303 offer parking?
Yes, 3657 Francis Ave N #303 offers parking.
Does 3657 Francis Ave N #303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3657 Francis Ave N #303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3657 Francis Ave N #303 have a pool?
No, 3657 Francis Ave N #303 does not have a pool.
Does 3657 Francis Ave N #303 have accessible units?
No, 3657 Francis Ave N #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 3657 Francis Ave N #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3657 Francis Ave N #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
