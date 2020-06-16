All apartments in Seattle
3655 Dayton Avenue North

3655 Dayton Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3655 Dayton Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome on a quiet street in downtown Fremont. Located minutes from downtown Seattle, SPU, Amazon, Google Seattle and Burke-Gilman Trail. A block to the heart of Fremont. Restaurants, bars, cafes & shops. 3 beds/3.5 baths. Hardwoods throughout. New paint. West facing home with tons of windows & light. Kitchen has an island, stainless appliances, and is open to the large dining & family room area w/fireplace & built-ins. Each bed has its own bath. Master bath has designer tile. Small fenced back patio & garden area. 1 car garage. No pets please.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/seattle-wa?lid=12552199

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5137417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3655 Dayton Avenue North have any available units?
3655 Dayton Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3655 Dayton Avenue North have?
Some of 3655 Dayton Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3655 Dayton Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3655 Dayton Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3655 Dayton Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 3655 Dayton Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3655 Dayton Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 3655 Dayton Avenue North offers parking.
Does 3655 Dayton Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3655 Dayton Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3655 Dayton Avenue North have a pool?
No, 3655 Dayton Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 3655 Dayton Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3655 Dayton Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3655 Dayton Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3655 Dayton Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
