3655 Dayton Avenue North

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhome on a quiet street in downtown Fremont. Located minutes from downtown Seattle, SPU, Amazon, Google Seattle and Burke-Gilman Trail. A block to the heart of Fremont. Restaurants, bars, cafes & shops. 3 beds/3.5 baths. Hardwoods throughout. New paint. West facing home with tons of windows & light. Kitchen has an island, stainless appliances, and is open to the large dining & family room area w/fireplace & built-ins. Each bed has its own bath. Master bath has designer tile. Small fenced back patio & garden area. 1 car garage. No pets please.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/seattle-wa?lid=12552199



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5137417)