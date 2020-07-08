Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3651-courtland-place-s?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Located in Mt. Baker, this light-filled and spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome is in a quiet setting conveniently located next to the light rail station. The main floor offers a large kitchen with granite counters and cherry hardwood cabinetry opening to the living rm with a generous fireplace. The top floor has a large master with ensuite bath and two other bedrooms with a full bath. Newly landscaped yard with stone patio. Large garage with storage space plus two driveway parking spaces off the alleyway.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 18 month lease. No smoking. Dogs only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



