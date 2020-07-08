All apartments in Seattle
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:35 AM

3651 Courtland Place S

3651 Courtland Place South · No Longer Available
Location

3651 Courtland Place South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3651-courtland-place-s?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Located in Mt. Baker, this light-filled and spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome is in a quiet setting conveniently located next to the light rail station. The main floor offers a large kitchen with granite counters and cherry hardwood cabinetry opening to the living rm with a generous fireplace. The top floor has a large master with ensuite bath and two other bedrooms with a full bath. Newly landscaped yard with stone patio. Large garage with storage space plus two driveway parking spaces off the alleyway.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 18 month lease. No smoking. Dogs only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 Courtland Place S have any available units?
3651 Courtland Place S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651 Courtland Place S have?
Some of 3651 Courtland Place S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 Courtland Place S currently offering any rent specials?
3651 Courtland Place S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 Courtland Place S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3651 Courtland Place S is pet friendly.
Does 3651 Courtland Place S offer parking?
Yes, 3651 Courtland Place S offers parking.
Does 3651 Courtland Place S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651 Courtland Place S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 Courtland Place S have a pool?
No, 3651 Courtland Place S does not have a pool.
Does 3651 Courtland Place S have accessible units?
No, 3651 Courtland Place S does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 Courtland Place S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3651 Courtland Place S does not have units with dishwashers.

