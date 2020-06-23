3648 Whitman Ave N #C201

Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Wallingford 2BR/1BA Condominium - Available now. Fall in love with this 2BR/1BA condominium located in the very popular Wallingford neighborhood. Off street parking, washer/dryer and water/sewer/garbage included. Convenient to downtown, South Lake Union, Gas Works Park, neighborhood shopping and restaurants. Terms: 12 month lease; $1,895 deposit; No pets; No smoking; Tenant pays electric.



For more information or to arrange a showing of the property, please call John L. Scott Property Management at (206) 621-9840 or email Jamie at jschoenmakers@johnlscott.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4958347)