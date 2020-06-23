All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

3648 Whitman Ave N #C201

3648 Whitman Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3648 Whitman Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Wallingford 2BR/1BA Condominium - Available now. Fall in love with this 2BR/1BA condominium located in the very popular Wallingford neighborhood. Off street parking, washer/dryer and water/sewer/garbage included. Convenient to downtown, South Lake Union, Gas Works Park, neighborhood shopping and restaurants. Terms: 12 month lease; $1,895 deposit; No pets; No smoking; Tenant pays electric.

For more information or to arrange a showing of the property, please call John L. Scott Property Management at (206) 621-9840 or email Jamie at jschoenmakers@johnlscott.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4958347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 have any available units?
3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 currently offering any rent specials?
3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 pet-friendly?
No, 3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 offer parking?
Yes, 3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 offers parking.
Does 3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 have a pool?
No, 3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 does not have a pool.
Does 3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 have accessible units?
No, 3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3648 Whitman Ave N #C201 does not have units with air conditioning.
