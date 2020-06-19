3646 Dayton Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE June 1st, 2019.



Fantastic townhome in the heart of Fremont. The main living space is bright with natural light and features hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and a lovely kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances. On the uppermost level of this townhome you will find the master suite with custom closet and private bathroom with double sinks plus a second bedroom and another full bathroom. Washer and dryer included on the upper level for convenience. The ground level includes a single-car garage for storage plus a small dedicated home office. Enjoy the cozy and private outdoor space or take an easy stroll to the heart of Fremont, one of Seattle's most exciting neighborhoods. Easy access to major bus lines, Highway 99, and Green Lake. This townhome is a true must see!



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent security deposit; 12+ month lease. No smoking. Maximum of two small pets under 30 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.