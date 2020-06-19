All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:35 PM

3646 Dayton Ave N

3646 Dayton Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3646 Dayton Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE June 1st, 2019.

Fantastic townhome in the heart of Fremont. The main living space is bright with natural light and features hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and a lovely kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances. On the uppermost level of this townhome you will find the master suite with custom closet and private bathroom with double sinks plus a second bedroom and another full bathroom. Washer and dryer included on the upper level for convenience. The ground level includes a single-car garage for storage plus a small dedicated home office. Enjoy the cozy and private outdoor space or take an easy stroll to the heart of Fremont, one of Seattle's most exciting neighborhoods. Easy access to major bus lines, Highway 99, and Green Lake. This townhome is a true must see!

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent security deposit; 12+ month lease. No smoking. Maximum of two small pets under 30 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3646 Dayton Ave N have any available units?
3646 Dayton Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3646 Dayton Ave N have?
Some of 3646 Dayton Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3646 Dayton Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3646 Dayton Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3646 Dayton Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3646 Dayton Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3646 Dayton Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3646 Dayton Ave N offers parking.
Does 3646 Dayton Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3646 Dayton Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3646 Dayton Ave N have a pool?
No, 3646 Dayton Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3646 Dayton Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3646 Dayton Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3646 Dayton Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3646 Dayton Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

