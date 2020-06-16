All apartments in Seattle
3638 Courtland Pl S #A

3638 Courtland Place South · (408) 917-0430
Location

3638 Courtland Place South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1233 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

This gorgeous, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse home property rental has all the aesthetic and functional touches you need to feel comfortable, surrounded in luxury. Massive windows and hardwood flooring that let in the natural light even on the cloudiest of Seattle days.

A kitchen with an island is perfect for meal prep and the hanging lights and recessed canned lighting makes the granite countertops simply shine. Stainless steel GE appliances are a given and include a dishwasher, oven/range, range hood, refrigerator, and, microwave. There is also garbage disposal for convenience.

Refined contemporary touches and solid craftsmanship define this home! A massive rooftop deck affords incredible views and is the perfect space for those who love to entertain! The bathrooms have stunning modern touches from unique sinks to new faucets. The master bathroom has a chic tiled shower. The bedrooms are carpeted for coziness and have huge, modern atrium windows and access to a balcony. The exterior also has a patio. It has air conditioning. Pet-friendly home but only small dogs (20 lbs.) are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. An in-unit washer and dryer, never worry about laundry again. There is an attached one-car garage for storage and parking needs.

Rated Very Walkable and Very Bikeable, most errands can be accomplished on foot. Tenant pays for water, trash, electricity, sewage, cable, and Internet.

This home is a steal and will not be available for long so come see it and make it yours today!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Horton Hill Corridor, Lake People (Xacua'bs) Park, and Landing Parkway.

(RLNE5838953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3638 Courtland Pl S #A have any available units?
3638 Courtland Pl S #A has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3638 Courtland Pl S #A have?
Some of 3638 Courtland Pl S #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3638 Courtland Pl S #A currently offering any rent specials?
3638 Courtland Pl S #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 Courtland Pl S #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3638 Courtland Pl S #A is pet friendly.
Does 3638 Courtland Pl S #A offer parking?
Yes, 3638 Courtland Pl S #A does offer parking.
Does 3638 Courtland Pl S #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3638 Courtland Pl S #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 Courtland Pl S #A have a pool?
No, 3638 Courtland Pl S #A does not have a pool.
Does 3638 Courtland Pl S #A have accessible units?
No, 3638 Courtland Pl S #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 Courtland Pl S #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3638 Courtland Pl S #A has units with dishwashers.
