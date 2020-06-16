3638 Courtland Pl S #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

This gorgeous, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse home property rental has all the aesthetic and functional touches you need to feel comfortable, surrounded in luxury. Massive windows and hardwood flooring that let in the natural light even on the cloudiest of Seattle days.



A kitchen with an island is perfect for meal prep and the hanging lights and recessed canned lighting makes the granite countertops simply shine. Stainless steel GE appliances are a given and include a dishwasher, oven/range, range hood, refrigerator, and, microwave. There is also garbage disposal for convenience.



Refined contemporary touches and solid craftsmanship define this home! A massive rooftop deck affords incredible views and is the perfect space for those who love to entertain! The bathrooms have stunning modern touches from unique sinks to new faucets. The master bathroom has a chic tiled shower. The bedrooms are carpeted for coziness and have huge, modern atrium windows and access to a balcony. The exterior also has a patio. It has air conditioning. Pet-friendly home but only small dogs (20 lbs.) are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. An in-unit washer and dryer, never worry about laundry again. There is an attached one-car garage for storage and parking needs.



Rated Very Walkable and Very Bikeable, most errands can be accomplished on foot. Tenant pays for water, trash, electricity, sewage, cable, and Internet.



This home is a steal and will not be available for long so come see it and make it yours today!



Nearby parks: Horton Hill Corridor, Lake People (Xacua'bs) Park, and Landing Parkway.



