3619 Dayton Ave N
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

3619 Dayton Ave N

3619 Dayton Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3619 Dayton Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Stunning 2 Bedroom Townhome In Fremont With All New Kitchen Appliances! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/4e1f639034

Recently remodeled Fremont Townhouse 2 bed 1 bath 1120 sq ft. with all new kitchen appliances, new kitchen & bathroom quartz counter top, new carpet throughout! End unit, fully fenced yard for privacy & gardening space! Large windows drench rooms in sunlight. Attached one car garage.

So many things to love about Fremont! You have PCC & Burke Gilman Trail right down the street. Just minutes away from Ballard, Queen Anee, Greenlake and Wallingford. Easy access to I5 and HWY99.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4799685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3619 Dayton Ave N have any available units?
3619 Dayton Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3619 Dayton Ave N have?
Some of 3619 Dayton Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3619 Dayton Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3619 Dayton Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 Dayton Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3619 Dayton Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3619 Dayton Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3619 Dayton Ave N offers parking.
Does 3619 Dayton Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3619 Dayton Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 Dayton Ave N have a pool?
No, 3619 Dayton Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3619 Dayton Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3619 Dayton Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 Dayton Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3619 Dayton Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
