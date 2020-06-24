3619 Dayton Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 2 Bedroom Townhome In Fremont With All New Kitchen Appliances! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/4e1f639034



Recently remodeled Fremont Townhouse 2 bed 1 bath 1120 sq ft. with all new kitchen appliances, new kitchen & bathroom quartz counter top, new carpet throughout! End unit, fully fenced yard for privacy & gardening space! Large windows drench rooms in sunlight. Attached one car garage.



So many things to love about Fremont! You have PCC & Burke Gilman Trail right down the street. Just minutes away from Ballard, Queen Anee, Greenlake and Wallingford. Easy access to I5 and HWY99.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE4799685)