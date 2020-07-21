All apartments in Seattle
3611 22nd AVe W #B
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

3611 22nd AVe W #B

3611 22nd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3611 22nd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3611 22nd AVe W #B Available 08/01/19 Very Desirable 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 3 Story Home Available Now, Near Discovery Park! - Call or text Kevin Dares with North by Northwest Realestate at 504.460.3595 with any questions you may have and to establish a viewing.

Large and Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome in the exlusive Magnolia neighborhood of Seattle-- stainless appliances granite counters. gas range and over-range microwave, 3 Piece Bathrooms and Walk-in closets. Multiple Balconies and 1 Secured/Covered Parking Space.

- 1 Secured Parking Spot and Covered Parking - Free Street Parking
- Excellent Location - Quiet, Private and moments from downtown
- Gorgeous Master Bedroom w/ Balcony, additional 3rd floor Storage and territorial views.
- Amazing Master Bathroom with soaking tub, huge closets and gorgeously finished.
- Large Ground Level Bricked Patio Perfect for entertaining and Grilling with friends
- Gas Fireplace

Great Location offering both privacy and easy commutes.

Pets Allowed with applicable pet deposit.

Move In Cost Are As Follows:
3500.00 Monthly Rent
2500.00 Refundable Security Deposit
32.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age
Pet Fee if Applicable - Pets to be determined on a Case by Case basis.

Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

Call or text Kevin Dares with North By North West Realty to establish a viewing. 504.460.3595

(RLNE5059367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 22nd AVe W #B have any available units?
3611 22nd AVe W #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3611 22nd AVe W #B have?
Some of 3611 22nd AVe W #B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3611 22nd AVe W #B currently offering any rent specials?
3611 22nd AVe W #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 22nd AVe W #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3611 22nd AVe W #B is pet friendly.
Does 3611 22nd AVe W #B offer parking?
Yes, 3611 22nd AVe W #B offers parking.
Does 3611 22nd AVe W #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3611 22nd AVe W #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 22nd AVe W #B have a pool?
No, 3611 22nd AVe W #B does not have a pool.
Does 3611 22nd AVe W #B have accessible units?
No, 3611 22nd AVe W #B does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 22nd AVe W #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3611 22nd AVe W #B does not have units with dishwashers.
