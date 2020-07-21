Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3611 22nd AVe W #B Available 08/01/19 Very Desirable 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 3 Story Home Available Now, Near Discovery Park! - Call or text Kevin Dares with North by Northwest Realestate at 504.460.3595 with any questions you may have and to establish a viewing.



Large and Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath townhome in the exlusive Magnolia neighborhood of Seattle-- stainless appliances granite counters. gas range and over-range microwave, 3 Piece Bathrooms and Walk-in closets. Multiple Balconies and 1 Secured/Covered Parking Space.



- 1 Secured Parking Spot and Covered Parking - Free Street Parking

- Excellent Location - Quiet, Private and moments from downtown

- Gorgeous Master Bedroom w/ Balcony, additional 3rd floor Storage and territorial views.

- Amazing Master Bathroom with soaking tub, huge closets and gorgeously finished.

- Large Ground Level Bricked Patio Perfect for entertaining and Grilling with friends

- Gas Fireplace



Great Location offering both privacy and easy commutes.



Pets Allowed with applicable pet deposit.



Move In Cost Are As Follows:

3500.00 Monthly Rent

2500.00 Refundable Security Deposit

32.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age

Pet Fee if Applicable - Pets to be determined on a Case by Case basis.



Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



Call or text Kevin Dares with North By North West Realty to establish a viewing. 504.460.3595



