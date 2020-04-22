Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3609 South Hanford Street Available 08/09/19 Mount Baker Home - Available August 9th - Absolutely charming one bed, one bath house for lease in desirable Mount Baker neighborhood. A great alternative to a condo, this home is perfectly appointed with beautiful woodwork throughout and hardwood floors - you'll feel like you're in an elegant treehouse! Features include abundant smart storage, french doors to deck off bedroom and marble and tile bath with claw foot tub. This home is so well done! Ample secure storage for bikes, bins, skis and more. One cat or one small dog on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

This Mount Baker neighborhood is one of Seattle's prettiest and most sought after areas, with gorgeous established homes, and great proximity to I90, downtown, parks, Lake Washington, retail and bus lines.

For more information or a viewing, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-356-9851.



#AvenueOneResidential #MountBaker #LakeWashington



(RLNE3490461)