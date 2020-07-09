All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3592 73rd Pl. NE

3592 Northeast 73rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

3592 Northeast 73rd Place, Seattle, WA 98115
Bryant

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8768bfe0a0 ---- - Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/c3f1e2f050 - For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831 - Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates - $45 application fee per adult - Renter&rsquo;s legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly) - See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com - Fabulous location in the heart of Wedgwood, minutes from Downtown Seattle - Bright rooms with large windows and private balcony - Spacious kitchen with modern appliances - Quiet and private community with ample parking - Amazing location! Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, bus lines and parks - $45 application fee per adult - Water/Sewer/Garbage is $40 per adult - Last Month's Rent Due at Move-in - Video Tour: Coming Soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3592 73rd Pl. NE have any available units?
3592 73rd Pl. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3592 73rd Pl. NE currently offering any rent specials?
3592 73rd Pl. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3592 73rd Pl. NE pet-friendly?
No, 3592 73rd Pl. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3592 73rd Pl. NE offer parking?
Yes, 3592 73rd Pl. NE offers parking.
Does 3592 73rd Pl. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3592 73rd Pl. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3592 73rd Pl. NE have a pool?
No, 3592 73rd Pl. NE does not have a pool.
Does 3592 73rd Pl. NE have accessible units?
No, 3592 73rd Pl. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3592 73rd Pl. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3592 73rd Pl. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3592 73rd Pl. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3592 73rd Pl. NE does not have units with air conditioning.

