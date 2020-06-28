All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3523 S Dawson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3523 S Dawson St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

3523 S Dawson St

3523 South Dawson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3523 South Dawson Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Hillman City

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bed/1 bath Columbia City Charming Craftsman Bungalow - Available now! Charming Craftsman Bungalow fully remodeled. Newly updated finishes include New Kitchen with Gray Maplewood Shaker Cabinets, Frosted white Quartz Counters, Large Subway tile backslash, Soft Close Cabinets, New Modern Laminate Flooring, Tiled Fire Place. New major features such as 30 year composition roof, New Double Pane Vinyl windows, New Carpets. Complete with unfinished 820 sqft basement. 12 month minimum term. No smoking. First month and deposit (refundable)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5322322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 S Dawson St have any available units?
3523 S Dawson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3523 S Dawson St currently offering any rent specials?
3523 S Dawson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 S Dawson St pet-friendly?
No, 3523 S Dawson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3523 S Dawson St offer parking?
No, 3523 S Dawson St does not offer parking.
Does 3523 S Dawson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 S Dawson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 S Dawson St have a pool?
No, 3523 S Dawson St does not have a pool.
Does 3523 S Dawson St have accessible units?
No, 3523 S Dawson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 S Dawson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 S Dawson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3523 S Dawson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3523 S Dawson St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Stencil
2407 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Garden Pointe
130 SW 112th St
Seattle, WA 98146
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133
Noba Apartments
8022 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University