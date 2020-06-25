Amenities

3506 NE 92nd Street Available 07/13/19 House in Seattle - Wedgewood - UW District- Air Conditioning - AVAILABLE JULY 13 2019! MOVE IN READY 07/13/2019!

A must see Super Spacious two story house with hardwood flooring throughout.

This home is equipped with two decks, one on the front upper level and one on the back lower level.

Small back yard with faux lawn. Upstairs consists of the main living room, dining room, large kitchen with breakfast nook area, three bedrooms one being the master with its own bathroom, and a common full bathroom.

The downstairs area is very well lit with two bedrooms and another full bathroom, + 2nd living room/family room area, laundry center and a large two car garage. The house offers natural gas heating with a small back yard.

You just have to take a look to appreciate this house. Tenant pays for all utilities.

Term: 12 month lease required

Applications Fee: $45 per adult

Security Deposit: $3590

Performance Deposit: $500 due with application (applies towards security deposit once approved)

DUE AT LEASE SIGNING - Balance of Deposit + First Full Month's Rent (prorated rent due 2nd month) + Prepaid Last Month's rent

Required: 700 credit Score or better, 2 years rental history, 2.5 to 3 times the monthly rent in income, 1 yr work history, Review of Court Records.

If you have any questions feel free to Contact Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591 or liv@rpapm.com.

Key Word: University District, Wedgewood, Meadow Brook



- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/a8a1ed204d/3506-ne-92nd-st-seattle-wa-98115

- Questions Call Live 206-577-0591



No Pets Allowed



