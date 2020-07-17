All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 1 2020 at 8:21 AM

345 16th Ave, #B

345 16th Avenue · (206) 245-5990
Location

345 16th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
coffee bar
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
internet access
Perfect location a few blocks from Seattle U. and minutes to Amazon, Swedish, Downtown and the International District! Enjoy the vibrant Capitol Hill lifestyle near restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and more! Bungalow Court is a unique and well maintained gated courtyard with exquisite landscaping and two rows of cozy quality Craftsman style Bungalows. Easy access to Downtown and I-5. This charming bungalow features old world charm with custom wood finishing, electric fireplace, gas cooking, hardwoods, pedestal sink and tile in the bathroom. There is a shared laundry room on site. Water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance and separate storage is included in the rent! No dogs are allowed per the HOA, cats only. Street parking. Contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.

Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 16th Ave, #B have any available units?
345 16th Ave, #B has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 16th Ave, #B have?
Some of 345 16th Ave, #B's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 16th Ave, #B currently offering any rent specials?
345 16th Ave, #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 16th Ave, #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 16th Ave, #B is pet friendly.
Does 345 16th Ave, #B offer parking?
No, 345 16th Ave, #B does not offer parking.
Does 345 16th Ave, #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 16th Ave, #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 16th Ave, #B have a pool?
No, 345 16th Ave, #B does not have a pool.
Does 345 16th Ave, #B have accessible units?
No, 345 16th Ave, #B does not have accessible units.
Does 345 16th Ave, #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 16th Ave, #B has units with dishwashers.
