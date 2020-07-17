345 16th Ave, #B

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher cats allowed coffee bar fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly coffee bar courtyard on-site laundry internet access

Perfect location a few blocks from Seattle U. and minutes to Amazon, Swedish, Downtown and the International District! Enjoy the vibrant Capitol Hill lifestyle near restaurants, cafes, coffee shops and more! Bungalow Court is a unique and well maintained gated courtyard with exquisite landscaping and two rows of cozy quality Craftsman style Bungalows. Easy access to Downtown and I-5. This charming bungalow features old world charm with custom wood finishing, electric fireplace, gas cooking, hardwoods, pedestal sink and tile in the bathroom. There is a shared laundry room on site. Water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance and separate storage is included in the rent! No dogs are allowed per the HOA, cats only. Street parking. Contact Joe with Seattle Rental Group for a showing at 206-245-5990 or joe@seattlerentalgroup.com.



Terms: One year lease. Apply at seattlerentalgroup.com/application. $40 per adult. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.