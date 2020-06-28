3437 14th Ave W Unit C

Amenities
Fabulous Townhouse in North Queen Anne - You won't want to miss this fabulous end unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths! There is a charming fenced patio surrounding the entryway. The main floor is an open and spacious concept, with maple floors throughout the living room, dining room, and kitchen. Glass tile backsplash adds a lovely element in the kitchen, complimenting the dark granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
All bedrooms are upstairs; the master is a lovely loft on the top floor with a view and a 5 piece bath to die for!
Ballard is a bridge away; Seattle Center and downtown are not much farther in the other direction. You'll love living here in this desirable neighborhood.
**Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with an additional refundable $500 Pet Deposit, per pet.**
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score: 600
Minimum Income: 3x's Rent
