3437 14th Ave W Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous Townhouse in North Queen Anne - You won't want to miss this fabulous end unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths! There is a charming fenced patio surrounding the entryway. The main floor is an open and spacious concept, with maple floors throughout the living room, dining room, and kitchen. Glass tile backsplash adds a lovely element in the kitchen, complimenting the dark granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.



All bedrooms are upstairs; the master is a lovely loft on the top floor with a view and a 5 piece bath to die for!

Ballard is a bridge away; Seattle Center and downtown are not much farther in the other direction. You'll love living here in this desirable neighborhood.



**Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with an additional refundable $500 Pet Deposit, per pet.**



Property Manager: Josiah@HavenRent.com

Property Availability: 9/20

Showing Availability: After 9/18



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score: 600

Minimum Income: 3x's Rent



#5001



(RLNE5092929)