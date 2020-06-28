All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

3437 14th Ave W Unit C

3437 14th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3437 14th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous Townhouse in North Queen Anne - You won't want to miss this fabulous end unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths! There is a charming fenced patio surrounding the entryway. The main floor is an open and spacious concept, with maple floors throughout the living room, dining room, and kitchen. Glass tile backsplash adds a lovely element in the kitchen, complimenting the dark granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

All bedrooms are upstairs; the master is a lovely loft on the top floor with a view and a 5 piece bath to die for!
Ballard is a bridge away; Seattle Center and downtown are not much farther in the other direction. You'll love living here in this desirable neighborhood.

**Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with an additional refundable $500 Pet Deposit, per pet.**

Property Manager: Josiah@HavenRent.com
Property Availability: 9/20
Showing Availability: After 9/18

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score: 600
Minimum Income: 3x's Rent

#5001

(RLNE5092929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 14th Ave W Unit C have any available units?
3437 14th Ave W Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3437 14th Ave W Unit C have?
Some of 3437 14th Ave W Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 3437 14th Ave W Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
3437 14th Ave W Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 14th Ave W Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3437 14th Ave W Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 3437 14th Ave W Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 3437 14th Ave W Unit C offers parking.
Does 3437 14th Ave W Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3437 14th Ave W Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 14th Ave W Unit C have a pool?
No, 3437 14th Ave W Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 3437 14th Ave W Unit C have accessible units?
No, 3437 14th Ave W Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 14th Ave W Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3437 14th Ave W Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
