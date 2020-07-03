3429 Burke Ave N #35

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage garage

Remodeled top floor Wallingford condo available now! Open kitchen features new cabinets, crushed quartz countertops with eat-up bar, deep stainless steel sink - PLUS all new appliances including full-sized hood! Bathroom has Subway tile accents, new vanity & all new fixtures. Wall of windows provides ample natural light. Walk to UW, Gasworks Park, The Burke Gilman Trail & nearby restaurants. Just a few steps up to a large rooftop terrace to enjoy sweeping views of Lake Union & Seattle skyline. Includes one reserved parking spot. Brand new front loading w/d, plus his & hers closets in master bedroom! Included with rent is a 7x4x8 secured storage unit, bike storage, off-street parking spot and water/sewer/garbage. Small dog & cats ok. Reach out now for a virtual tour!



Terms: 12 month lease preferred.