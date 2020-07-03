All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 23 2020 at 2:07 AM

3429 Burke Ave N #35

3429 Burke Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3429 Burke Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
garage
Remodeled top floor Wallingford condo available now! Open kitchen features new cabinets, crushed quartz countertops with eat-up bar, deep stainless steel sink - PLUS all new appliances including full-sized hood! Bathroom has Subway tile accents, new vanity & all new fixtures. Wall of windows provides ample natural light. Walk to UW, Gasworks Park, The Burke Gilman Trail & nearby restaurants. Just a few steps up to a large rooftop terrace to enjoy sweeping views of Lake Union & Seattle skyline. Includes one reserved parking spot. Brand new front loading w/d, plus his & hers closets in master bedroom! Included with rent is a 7x4x8 secured storage unit, bike storage, off-street parking spot and water/sewer/garbage. Small dog & cats ok. Reach out now for a virtual tour!

Terms: 12 month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 Burke Ave N #35 have any available units?
3429 Burke Ave N #35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3429 Burke Ave N #35 have?
Some of 3429 Burke Ave N #35's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3429 Burke Ave N #35 currently offering any rent specials?
3429 Burke Ave N #35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 Burke Ave N #35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3429 Burke Ave N #35 is pet friendly.
Does 3429 Burke Ave N #35 offer parking?
Yes, 3429 Burke Ave N #35 offers parking.
Does 3429 Burke Ave N #35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 Burke Ave N #35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 Burke Ave N #35 have a pool?
No, 3429 Burke Ave N #35 does not have a pool.
Does 3429 Burke Ave N #35 have accessible units?
No, 3429 Burke Ave N #35 does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 Burke Ave N #35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3429 Burke Ave N #35 has units with dishwashers.

