3429 Burke Ave N #35

Amenities
Remodeled top floor Wallingford condo available now! Open kitchen features new cabinets, crushed quartz countertops with eat-up bar, deep stainless steel sink - PLUS all new appliances including full-sized hood! Bathroom has Subway tile accents, new vanity & all new fixtures. Wall of windows provides ample natural light. Walk to UW, Gasworks Park, The Burke Gilman Trail & nearby restaurants. Just a few steps up to a large rooftop terrace to enjoy sweeping views of Lake Union & Seattle skyline. Includes one reserved parking spot. Brand new front loading w/d, plus his & hers closets in master bedroom! Included with rent is a 7x4x8 secured storage unit, bike storage, off-street parking spot and water/sewer/garbage. Small dog & cats ok. Reach out now for a virtual tour!
Terms: 12 month lease preferred.