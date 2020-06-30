All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

3416 34th Ave W

3416 34th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3416 34th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Well-maintained & move-in ready 2 bedrooms located in the heart of Magnolia!

Features:

- 2 bed / 1 bath
- Fully renovated kitchen
- Renovated bathroom with a tiled shower booth
- Bottom unit of a duplex

Rental Terms:
6-month lease or shorter.
Residents are responsible all utilities.
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 3416 34th Ave W, Seattle, King County Washington 98199

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on AOC
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5354517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 34th Ave W have any available units?
3416 34th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3416 34th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3416 34th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 34th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 3416 34th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 3416 34th Ave W offer parking?
No, 3416 34th Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 3416 34th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 34th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 34th Ave W have a pool?
No, 3416 34th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3416 34th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3416 34th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 34th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3416 34th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3416 34th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3416 34th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.

