Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4

3315 Claremont Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3315 Claremont Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Columbia City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This alluring 900-square-foot, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom apartment is located on the dynamic Columbia City neighborhood in Seattle.

The cozy and well-lit interior has hardwood and tile floors as well as windows with blinds for privacy. Its nice horseshoe-type kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space and glossy granite countertops, and an eat-in counter for quick meals. Stainless steel appliances include side by side refrigerator w/ ice dispenser in the door, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are comfy spaces for hopefully, a stress-free sleep - with built-in closets included. The chic bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo with sleek grey tile walls, a vanity cabinet surmounted by a mirror, and of course, a functional toilet. A coin-operated washer and dryer are available along with the electric heating. Theres also a storage area at the ground level of the apartment.

A balcony with a beautiful view of the neighborhood is accessible. It comes with 2 assigned, uncovered off-street parking. No pets, sorry.

Tenant pays gas, electricity, and cable. Whereas the landlord's responsible utilities are water, garbage, and sewage utilities.

The Walk Score is 85/100. This unit's location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished conveniently on foot.

3315 Claremont Avenue South is approximately a six-minute walk from the Link light rail at the Mount Baker Station Rail & Rainier Av S/S Mcclellan St stop.

Nearby parks: Cheasty Greenspace, York Park, and Lake People (Xacua'bs) Park.

Nearby Schools:
Washington Middle School 0 1.79 miles, 5/10
Cleveland High School - 1.66 miles, 5/10
Aki Kurose Middle School - 1.94 miles, 5/10
Franklin High School - 0.26 mile, 4/10

Bus lines:
106 - 0.1 mile
7 - 0.1 mile
9 - 0.3 mile
987 - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Link light rail - 0.2 mile
LINK - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5272224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4 have any available units?
3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4 have?
Some of 3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

