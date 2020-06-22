3315 Claremont Ave S Unit 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal parking

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This alluring 900-square-foot, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom apartment is located on the dynamic Columbia City neighborhood in Seattle.



The cozy and well-lit interior has hardwood and tile floors as well as windows with blinds for privacy. Its nice horseshoe-type kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space and glossy granite countertops, and an eat-in counter for quick meals. Stainless steel appliances include side by side refrigerator w/ ice dispenser in the door, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are comfy spaces for hopefully, a stress-free sleep - with built-in closets included. The chic bathroom has a shower and bathtub combo with sleek grey tile walls, a vanity cabinet surmounted by a mirror, and of course, a functional toilet. A coin-operated washer and dryer are available along with the electric heating. Theres also a storage area at the ground level of the apartment.



A balcony with a beautiful view of the neighborhood is accessible. It comes with 2 assigned, uncovered off-street parking. No pets, sorry.



Tenant pays gas, electricity, and cable. Whereas the landlord's responsible utilities are water, garbage, and sewage utilities.



The Walk Score is 85/100. This unit's location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished conveniently on foot.



3315 Claremont Avenue South is approximately a six-minute walk from the Link light rail at the Mount Baker Station Rail & Rainier Av S/S Mcclellan St stop.



Nearby parks: Cheasty Greenspace, York Park, and Lake People (Xacua'bs) Park.



Nearby Schools:

Washington Middle School 0 1.79 miles, 5/10

Cleveland High School - 1.66 miles, 5/10

Aki Kurose Middle School - 1.94 miles, 5/10

Franklin High School - 0.26 mile, 4/10



Bus lines:

106 - 0.1 mile

7 - 0.1 mile

9 - 0.3 mile

987 - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Link light rail - 0.2 mile

LINK - 0.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5272224)