Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities playground garage

3244 NW 57th Street Available 02/09/19 Ballard 5 bedroom - Sorry, no pets. Beautiful Sunset Hill home offers some renovation, spacious, well-maintained home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms near the Sunset Hill - Downtown Ballard area. House has new interior paint throughout most rooms and new carpet, lots of south facing windows for light. Front door leads to a very nice, spacious living room with gas fireplace. Connected to the living room is the formal dining room. Kitchen is just off the dining room with a breakfast nook, new counters and newer appliances. Main floor are 3 decent sized bedrooms & full bathroom with tiled floors. Lower level can be used for many purposes and is set up as a MIL suite. Large room (bedroom, family room flex room Has large closet) has gas fireplace, newer carpet, and lots of storage. MIL bedroom space is cut with mostly full kitchen, except stove, new paint, storage, flex room, 3/4 bathroom with tiled floors and shower surround, eating nook and. There are two sets of W/Done upstairs and one in the garage.

Home is located in a very nice, residential neighborhood of Ballard, with great views (see photos). On a clear day you can see Mount Rainer and the Olympic Mountain Range. Yard is nicely landscaped with plants and bushes. Large backyard has large grass area as well as garden, is mostly fenced, and has a large patio. Home has Tandem driveway and a single car garage.

Ballard are Adams Elementary , Whitman Middle School, Ballard High School

There are also many amazing parks and activities around: Ballard Playground, Burke Gilman Trail makes for a nice bike ride to Shilshole Bay, Golden Gardens & Gasworks Park.

Required at lease signing: 1st Month's Rent, Security Deposits, Prepaid Last Month's Rent (can be paid in 3 equal installments beginning your full second month)

Application Fee: $40 per adult

Security Deposit: $3500

REQUIRED: LMR, 1st, and Security (Payment Plans avaliable)

Utilities: Tenant Pays for all Utilities

For an appointment contact: Aryn Norton at 206-577-0591 or anorton@rpapm.com.

Address: 3244 NW 55th Street, Seattle, WA 98107

