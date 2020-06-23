All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3244 NW 57th Street

3244 Northwest 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3244 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
garage
3244 NW 57th Street Available 02/09/19 Ballard 5 bedroom - Sorry, no pets. Beautiful Sunset Hill home offers some renovation, spacious, well-maintained home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms near the Sunset Hill - Downtown Ballard area. House has new interior paint throughout most rooms and new carpet, lots of south facing windows for light. Front door leads to a very nice, spacious living room with gas fireplace. Connected to the living room is the formal dining room. Kitchen is just off the dining room with a breakfast nook, new counters and newer appliances. Main floor are 3 decent sized bedrooms & full bathroom with tiled floors. Lower level can be used for many purposes and is set up as a MIL suite. Large room (bedroom, family room flex room Has large closet) has gas fireplace, newer carpet, and lots of storage. MIL bedroom space is cut with mostly full kitchen, except stove, new paint, storage, flex room, 3/4 bathroom with tiled floors and shower surround, eating nook and. There are two sets of W/Done upstairs and one in the garage.
Home is located in a very nice, residential neighborhood of Ballard, with great views (see photos). On a clear day you can see Mount Rainer and the Olympic Mountain Range. Yard is nicely landscaped with plants and bushes. Large backyard has large grass area as well as garden, is mostly fenced, and has a large patio. Home has Tandem driveway and a single car garage.
Ballard are Adams Elementary , Whitman Middle School, Ballard High School
There are also many amazing parks and activities around: Ballard Playground, Burke Gilman Trail makes for a nice bike ride to Shilshole Bay, Golden Gardens & Gasworks Park.
Required at lease signing: 1st Month's Rent, Security Deposits, Prepaid Last Month's Rent (can be paid in 3 equal installments beginning your full second month)
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Security Deposit: $3500
REQUIRED: LMR, 1st, and Security (Payment Plans avaliable)
Utilities: Tenant Pays for all Utilities
For an appointment contact: Aryn Norton at 206-577-0591 or anorton@rpapm.com.
Address: 3244 NW 55th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Key Words: Sunset Hill, Ballard, Magnolia, Queen Anne, Seattle

(RLNE2865793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3244 NW 57th Street have any available units?
3244 NW 57th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3244 NW 57th Street have?
Some of 3244 NW 57th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3244 NW 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3244 NW 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3244 NW 57th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3244 NW 57th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3244 NW 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3244 NW 57th Street does offer parking.
Does 3244 NW 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3244 NW 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3244 NW 57th Street have a pool?
No, 3244 NW 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3244 NW 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 3244 NW 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3244 NW 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3244 NW 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
