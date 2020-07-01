3233 Magnolia Blvd West

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant Home With Stunning View. Available Now! -

This elegant home located in the exclusive Magnolia Bluff boasts a stunning 180 degree view of Puget Sound, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, private gated entrance, basement and attic both finished.

Comes with two one-car garages. Carriage house on top of the garage.

Close to downtown Seattle.

Tenants are responsible for utilities. Sorry, No Pets Allowed. Available Now!

Please call David Dankers at 206-285-2352 to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE1899663)