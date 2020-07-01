All apartments in Seattle
3233 Magnolia Blvd West

3233 Magnolia Boulevard West · No Longer Available
Location

3233 Magnolia Boulevard West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant Home With Stunning View. Available Now! -
This elegant home located in the exclusive Magnolia Bluff boasts a stunning 180 degree view of Puget Sound, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, private gated entrance, basement and attic both finished.
Comes with two one-car garages. Carriage house on top of the garage.
Close to downtown Seattle.
Tenants are responsible for utilities. Sorry, No Pets Allowed. Available Now!
Please call David Dankers at 206-285-2352 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1899663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3233 Magnolia Blvd West have any available units?
3233 Magnolia Blvd West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3233 Magnolia Blvd West currently offering any rent specials?
3233 Magnolia Blvd West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3233 Magnolia Blvd West pet-friendly?
No, 3233 Magnolia Blvd West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3233 Magnolia Blvd West offer parking?
Yes, 3233 Magnolia Blvd West offers parking.
Does 3233 Magnolia Blvd West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3233 Magnolia Blvd West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3233 Magnolia Blvd West have a pool?
No, 3233 Magnolia Blvd West does not have a pool.
Does 3233 Magnolia Blvd West have accessible units?
No, 3233 Magnolia Blvd West does not have accessible units.
Does 3233 Magnolia Blvd West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3233 Magnolia Blvd West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3233 Magnolia Blvd West have units with air conditioning?
No, 3233 Magnolia Blvd West does not have units with air conditioning.

