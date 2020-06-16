3231 25th Ave W

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Magnolia Home - Situated high above the street with 180 degree South, East and Northern views from all levels of this newly updated home in beautiful Magnolia.
Drive up to your level entry 2 car attached garage and enjoy 3 levels of spacious layouts and amazing privacy.Huge Master suite with two walk-in Closets, fireplace, jetted tub, and private Deck with great evening views of the city lights.
Open Living and Dining rooms.Three Bedrooms and Two Baths all on one level. Huge Rooftop Deck and so much more.
AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 3RD, 2019
No Smoking
12 month lease
No Pets
