3231 25th Ave W

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Magnolia Home - Situated high above the street with 180 degree South, East and Northern views from all levels of this newly updated home in beautiful Magnolia.



Drive up to your level entry 2 car attached garage and enjoy 3 levels of spacious layouts and amazing privacy.Huge Master suite with two walk-in Closets, fireplace, jetted tub, and private Deck with great evening views of the city lights.



Open Living and Dining rooms.Three Bedrooms and Two Baths all on one level. Huge Rooftop Deck and so much more.



AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 3RD, 2019



No Smoking

12 month lease

No Pets



***PLEASE CONTACT ERIC @ 425-835-2406 TO TOUR***



(RLNE4993038)