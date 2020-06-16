All apartments in Seattle
3231 25th Ave W

3231 25th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3231 25th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Magnolia Home - Situated high above the street with 180 degree South, East and Northern views from all levels of this newly updated home in beautiful Magnolia.

Drive up to your level entry 2 car attached garage and enjoy 3 levels of spacious layouts and amazing privacy.Huge Master suite with two walk-in Closets, fireplace, jetted tub, and private Deck with great evening views of the city lights.

Open Living and Dining rooms.Three Bedrooms and Two Baths all on one level. Huge Rooftop Deck and so much more.

AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 3RD, 2019

No Smoking
12 month lease
No Pets

***PLEASE CONTACT ERIC @ 425-835-2406 TO TOUR***

No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 25th Ave W have any available units?
3231 25th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3231 25th Ave W have?
Some of 3231 25th Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3231 25th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3231 25th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 25th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 3231 25th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3231 25th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3231 25th Ave W offers parking.
Does 3231 25th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3231 25th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 25th Ave W have a pool?
No, 3231 25th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3231 25th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3231 25th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 25th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3231 25th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
