3209 SW Trenton St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

FaceTime Tours are available for this Wonderful Home with Spacious Kitchen and Huge Backyard! - Showing by appointment only. FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours are available. **Please do not call to schedule a viewing** Schedule through the listing website. Feel free to call/text with questions.



You will love this fully updated, spacious 2380 square foot home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, an office, a large 2 car garage with ample storage and a laundry room! Fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors and brand new carpet make this home shine. There are 2 spacious living areas; one is an extension of the kitchen and features a gas fireplace, and the other connects to the dining room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and tons of storage. Upstairs bedrooms are cozy and bright, the master bedroom connects to a large closet and bathroom with a vibrant custom Brazilian glass tile. Front and back yards feature fruit trees and beautiful perennials — backyard is fully fenced with room for entertaining. Keep cool in the summer with recently added central AC! 5 minute walk to Westwood Village, 10 min ride drive to the many restaurants and parks off of California Ave in the heart of West Seattle. Comcast or CenturyLink ready. Available NOW. $3450/month



View our Rental Criteria / Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com under "Rentals" / "Available Rentals". All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of one month's rent and first and last month's rent is

required to move in. The security deposit and last month's rent can be divided over 6 months if necessary.



-12 month minimum lease required.

- All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

- $10/month furnace filter fee for quarterly filter delivery (not included in base rent)

- Lawn and landscaping to be maintained by tenant(s) w/occasional yard maintenance provided by owner.

- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.



To view a virtual tour of this property please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/qlKB61x5nbQ4R7NNpaz7O0oAP2emp9ak



(RLNE4293175)