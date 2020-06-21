All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3209 SW Trenton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3209 SW Trenton St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

3209 SW Trenton St

3209 Southwest Trenton Street · (206) 234-9003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3209 Southwest Trenton Street, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3209 SW Trenton St · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FaceTime Tours are available for this Wonderful Home with Spacious Kitchen and Huge Backyard! - Showing by appointment only. FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours are available. **Please do not call to schedule a viewing** Schedule through the listing website. Feel free to call/text with questions.

You will love this fully updated, spacious 2380 square foot home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, an office, a large 2 car garage with ample storage and a laundry room! Fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors and brand new carpet make this home shine. There are 2 spacious living areas; one is an extension of the kitchen and features a gas fireplace, and the other connects to the dining room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and tons of storage. Upstairs bedrooms are cozy and bright, the master bedroom connects to a large closet and bathroom with a vibrant custom Brazilian glass tile. Front and back yards feature fruit trees and beautiful perennials — backyard is fully fenced with room for entertaining. Keep cool in the summer with recently added central AC! 5 minute walk to Westwood Village, 10 min ride drive to the many restaurants and parks off of California Ave in the heart of West Seattle. Comcast or CenturyLink ready. Available NOW. $3450/month

View our Rental Criteria / Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com under "Rentals" / "Available Rentals". All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of one month's rent and first and last month's rent is
required to move in. The security deposit and last month's rent can be divided over 6 months if necessary.

-12 month minimum lease required.
- All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
- $10/month furnace filter fee for quarterly filter delivery (not included in base rent)
- Lawn and landscaping to be maintained by tenant(s) w/occasional yard maintenance provided by owner.
- Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

To view a virtual tour of this property please use the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/qlKB61x5nbQ4R7NNpaz7O0oAP2emp9ak

(RLNE4293175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 SW Trenton St have any available units?
3209 SW Trenton St has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 SW Trenton St have?
Some of 3209 SW Trenton St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 SW Trenton St currently offering any rent specials?
3209 SW Trenton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 SW Trenton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 SW Trenton St is pet friendly.
Does 3209 SW Trenton St offer parking?
Yes, 3209 SW Trenton St does offer parking.
Does 3209 SW Trenton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 SW Trenton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 SW Trenton St have a pool?
No, 3209 SW Trenton St does not have a pool.
Does 3209 SW Trenton St have accessible units?
No, 3209 SW Trenton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 SW Trenton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 SW Trenton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3209 SW Trenton St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Harbor Steps
1221 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Clark Apartments
408 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
The LeeAnn
701 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
2900 on First Apartments
2900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity