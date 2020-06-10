All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

316 NW 53rd Street

316 Northwest 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

316 Northwest 53rd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
316 NW 53rd Street Available 08/05/19 Charming Ballard Home!!! - Classic Ballard home with beautiful updates throughout. Vaulted ceilings and skylights create a bright open floor plan. Luxury features include fir floors, built-in shelving and sound system, radiant floor heat, wine cooler and granite and butcher block counters.

Three bedrooms and one full bathroom are located upstairs. The master bedroom has french doors leading to a private deck with mountain views and his and hers closets. Additional bathroom and bedroom located downstairs that is ideal for guest bedroom or office.

The lovely private backyard with deck and patio area is perfect for entertaining. Home includes carport and additional off-street parking. Available August 5th. Up to two pets allowed with additional $500/pet deposit. Tenant responsible for utilities; tenant responsible for $250/month landscaping cost. Alternatively, tenant can take care of landscaping.

Fees due at lease signing include:
First month's rent: $3,500
Refundable security deposit: $3,500 (less application fees)

Please contact Brittany at brittanys@northpacificproperties.com or 206-372-2923 to schedule a private viewing.

(RLNE5005159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 NW 53rd Street have any available units?
316 NW 53rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 NW 53rd Street have?
Some of 316 NW 53rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 NW 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 NW 53rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 NW 53rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 NW 53rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 316 NW 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 316 NW 53rd Street offers parking.
Does 316 NW 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 NW 53rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 NW 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 316 NW 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 316 NW 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 316 NW 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 316 NW 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 NW 53rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
