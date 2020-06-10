Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

316 NW 53rd Street Available 08/05/19 Charming Ballard Home!!! - Classic Ballard home with beautiful updates throughout. Vaulted ceilings and skylights create a bright open floor plan. Luxury features include fir floors, built-in shelving and sound system, radiant floor heat, wine cooler and granite and butcher block counters.



Three bedrooms and one full bathroom are located upstairs. The master bedroom has french doors leading to a private deck with mountain views and his and hers closets. Additional bathroom and bedroom located downstairs that is ideal for guest bedroom or office.



The lovely private backyard with deck and patio area is perfect for entertaining. Home includes carport and additional off-street parking. Available August 5th. Up to two pets allowed with additional $500/pet deposit. Tenant responsible for utilities; tenant responsible for $250/month landscaping cost. Alternatively, tenant can take care of landscaping.



Fees due at lease signing include:

First month's rent: $3,500

Refundable security deposit: $3,500 (less application fees)



Please contact Brittany at brittanys@northpacificproperties.com or 206-372-2923 to schedule a private viewing.



(RLNE5005159)