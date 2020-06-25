All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3122 23rd Ave S
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

3122 23rd Ave S

3122 23rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3122 23rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Vintage Beacon Hill Home a Stroll Away From Everything! - Enter into this fantastic 3BD 2bath 1930's home to find original hardwood floors, a spacious light filled living room with a (non working) yet charming original fireplace, mantle and large dining area. Lots of big windows for light and strategic landscaping for privacy. Cheery kitchen with numerous cupboards and granite countertops. Charming eating nook, large pantry and original vintage spice rack cupboard. The large landscaped backyard has fruit trees and is accessible off the kitchen. Two of the three bedrooms are on the main floor of this home. Both with hardwood floors, cedar lined closets, vintage touches and lovely window light. A full bathroom is on the main floor between the two bedrooms. Head down to the finished basement to find a cozy bonus living space that would be perfect for watching movies or just lounging. The the second full bath and third bedroom is right off of this bonus room and has a large closet for extra storage. Additional features are a large laundry room w/ a washer & dryer and a garage for one car parking.

7 minute walk to tap rooms, coffee roasters, wood fired pizza and much much more.
10 minute walk to BEACON HILL LIGHT RAIL STATION
10 min walk to the MOUNT BAKER LIGHT RAIL STATION
10 minute drive to Downtown Seattle
20 minute drive to SeaTac Airport

This place has is all!

12 month lease.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
- 1 small dog or cat will be considered, case by case, with great pet references. Pet rent of $50/pet will apply.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system. View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals
AVAILABLE JUNE 1

(RLNE4886065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

