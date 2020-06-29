311 E Republican St. #301

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Capitol Hill 2 Bedroom w/ Incredible Views! - This 2 Bed/2 Bath condo makes for a convenient location with excellent interior finishes. Enjoy stellar views of the city from the two private patios in both the living room and master bedroom. Two full bathrooms and abundant closet space makes this 950 soft condo easy to stay organized in. Other features include AC units in the living room/master bedroom, gas fire place, in unit Washer/Dryer, and a heated tile floor in the master bathroom. The unit also comes complete with an external storage unit and secured parking space in the garage.



Nestled in the heart of Capitol Hill, this home provides fast and convenient access to major highways, South Lake Union, and Downtown. A variety of shops, restaurants, parks, and night life are only blocks away. Public transportation is easily accessed, including a close walk to the nearest light rail station. Available for move-in now!



Terms:

- First Month's Rent: $2995

- Refundable Security Deposit: $2950

- 14 - 18 month lease preferred.

- Tenant pays electricity, gas, and cable/internet. Water/sewer/garbage included.

- Pet friendly! Small dogs and cats allowed w/ verified reference.



Please contact btibbs (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com or call (206) 498-0537 to schedule a viewing!



(RLNE5532112)