All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 311 E Republican St. #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
311 E Republican St. #301
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:31 PM

311 E Republican St. #301

311 East Republican Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

311 East Republican Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Capitol Hill 2 Bedroom w/ Incredible Views! - This 2 Bed/2 Bath condo makes for a convenient location with excellent interior finishes. Enjoy stellar views of the city from the two private patios in both the living room and master bedroom. Two full bathrooms and abundant closet space makes this 950 soft condo easy to stay organized in. Other features include AC units in the living room/master bedroom, gas fire place, in unit Washer/Dryer, and a heated tile floor in the master bathroom. The unit also comes complete with an external storage unit and secured parking space in the garage.

Nestled in the heart of Capitol Hill, this home provides fast and convenient access to major highways, South Lake Union, and Downtown. A variety of shops, restaurants, parks, and night life are only blocks away. Public transportation is easily accessed, including a close walk to the nearest light rail station. Available for move-in now!

Terms:
- First Month's Rent: $2995
- Refundable Security Deposit: $2950
- 14 - 18 month lease preferred.
- Tenant pays electricity, gas, and cable/internet. Water/sewer/garbage included.
- Pet friendly! Small dogs and cats allowed w/ verified reference.

Please contact btibbs (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com or call (206) 498-0537 to schedule a viewing!

(RLNE5532112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 E Republican St. #301 have any available units?
311 E Republican St. #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 E Republican St. #301 have?
Some of 311 E Republican St. #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 E Republican St. #301 currently offering any rent specials?
311 E Republican St. #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 E Republican St. #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 E Republican St. #301 is pet friendly.
Does 311 E Republican St. #301 offer parking?
Yes, 311 E Republican St. #301 offers parking.
Does 311 E Republican St. #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 E Republican St. #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 E Republican St. #301 have a pool?
No, 311 E Republican St. #301 does not have a pool.
Does 311 E Republican St. #301 have accessible units?
No, 311 E Republican St. #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 311 E Republican St. #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 E Republican St. #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lyric
215 10th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
HANA
101 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
The Cobb
1301 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way
Seattle, WA 98125
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University