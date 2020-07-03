Amenities

3045 20th AVE W #210 Available 08/08/20 Aravita Condominiums ~ Magnolia - Available 8/8 - Chic Magnolia condo for lease in ideal location! Great features include hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace and open floor plan. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite countertops and ample storage space. Washer/dryer in unit. Reserved parking spot in secure garage. No pets or smokers please.

Awesome Magnolia location is just minutes from downtown Seattle and Amazon's South Lake Union campus. Charming Fisherman's terminal is an easy stroll and features a marina with commercial fishing boats, restaurants, a seafood market, coffee shops and services.



For more information or a viewing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, netanya@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-465-7594.



No Pets Allowed



