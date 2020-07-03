All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3045 20th AVE W #210

3045 20th Avenue West · (206) 465-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3045 20th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3045 20th AVE W #210 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
3045 20th AVE W #210 Available 08/08/20 Aravita Condominiums ~ Magnolia - Available 8/8 - Chic Magnolia condo for lease in ideal location! Great features include hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace and open floor plan. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite countertops and ample storage space. Washer/dryer in unit. Reserved parking spot in secure garage. No pets or smokers please.
Awesome Magnolia location is just minutes from downtown Seattle and Amazon's South Lake Union campus. Charming Fisherman's terminal is an easy stroll and features a marina with commercial fishing boats, restaurants, a seafood market, coffee shops and services.

For more information or a viewing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, netanya@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-465-7594.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 20th AVE W #210 have any available units?
3045 20th AVE W #210 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3045 20th AVE W #210 have?
Some of 3045 20th AVE W #210's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 20th AVE W #210 currently offering any rent specials?
3045 20th AVE W #210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 20th AVE W #210 pet-friendly?
No, 3045 20th AVE W #210 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3045 20th AVE W #210 offer parking?
Yes, 3045 20th AVE W #210 offers parking.
Does 3045 20th AVE W #210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3045 20th AVE W #210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 20th AVE W #210 have a pool?
No, 3045 20th AVE W #210 does not have a pool.
Does 3045 20th AVE W #210 have accessible units?
No, 3045 20th AVE W #210 does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 20th AVE W #210 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 20th AVE W #210 does not have units with dishwashers.
