Seattle, WA
3043 NW 69th St.
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

3043 NW 69th St.

3043 Northwest 69th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3043 Northwest 69th Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Stunning Sunset Hill Craftsman - 3043 NW 69th St.
Available Now
A true luxury home maintained to perfection! This sophisticated craftsman home features grand soaring ceilings, a gracious open floor plan throughout with an abundance of natural light, gas fireplace, chefs quality kitchen and a generous new deck off the kitchen/rec room. This home is a rare find with all 4 bedrooms on the second floor along with laundry room. A gorgeous and grand master suite with a charming deck and a luxurious master bath this home doesnt miss a thing. In addition to a beautiful 1st & 2nd floor, there is a 3rd floor flex space--rec room, guest suite, or 5th bedroom which is over 600 sq. ft.! A double car garage, newly landscaped fenced yard, and a wonderful location. This is the gem you have been looking for. A truly special home awaits you! $5500/$5500 security deposit, pets will be conditional with refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent.

(RLNE5065077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 NW 69th St. have any available units?
3043 NW 69th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3043 NW 69th St. have?
Some of 3043 NW 69th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3043 NW 69th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3043 NW 69th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 NW 69th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3043 NW 69th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3043 NW 69th St. offer parking?
Yes, 3043 NW 69th St. offers parking.
Does 3043 NW 69th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3043 NW 69th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 NW 69th St. have a pool?
No, 3043 NW 69th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3043 NW 69th St. have accessible units?
No, 3043 NW 69th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 NW 69th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3043 NW 69th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
