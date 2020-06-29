Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage guest suite fireplace

Stunning Sunset Hill Craftsman - 3043 NW 69th St.

Available Now

A true luxury home maintained to perfection! This sophisticated craftsman home features grand soaring ceilings, a gracious open floor plan throughout with an abundance of natural light, gas fireplace, chefs quality kitchen and a generous new deck off the kitchen/rec room. This home is a rare find with all 4 bedrooms on the second floor along with laundry room. A gorgeous and grand master suite with a charming deck and a luxurious master bath this home doesnt miss a thing. In addition to a beautiful 1st & 2nd floor, there is a 3rd floor flex space--rec room, guest suite, or 5th bedroom which is over 600 sq. ft.! A double car garage, newly landscaped fenced yard, and a wonderful location. This is the gem you have been looking for. A truly special home awaits you! $5500/$5500 security deposit, pets will be conditional with refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent.



