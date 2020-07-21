3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A

Amenities

pet friendly garage

West Seattle/Private Alki/Admiral 3bed 3bathTownhome/ 2parking spaces - The dream of waking up to the smell of the salty sea breeze can be yours! This better than new, low maintenance townhouse just off Alki is the perfect place for your next chapter. The kitchen and flexible open floor plan are perfect for entertaining good friends as well as everyday living. The well-appointed master suite makes the perfect oasis for recharging after a long day. Amenities include Brazilian Cherry hardwoods, in floor radiant heat & extra off-street parking. Newer LG appliances. Fresh paint throughout inside, 1car garage plus oversized parking space adjacent to the unit. Exterior has just been resided. There are many more subtle touches that will make this a lovely living experience. Property is close to schools, shopping, beach and everything the West Seattle/Alki area has to offer.

Open to pet(s) on a case by case basis (dogs must be under 20 lbs)



(RLNE5137062)