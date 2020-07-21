All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A

3043 59th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3043 59th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
West Seattle/Private Alki/Admiral 3bed 3bathTownhome/ 2parking spaces - The dream of waking up to the smell of the salty sea breeze can be yours! This better than new, low maintenance townhouse just off Alki is the perfect place for your next chapter. The kitchen and flexible open floor plan are perfect for entertaining good friends as well as everyday living. The well-appointed master suite makes the perfect oasis for recharging after a long day. Amenities include Brazilian Cherry hardwoods, in floor radiant heat & extra off-street parking. Newer LG appliances. Fresh paint throughout inside, 1car garage plus oversized parking space adjacent to the unit. Exterior has just been resided. There are many more subtle touches that will make this a lovely living experience. Property is close to schools, shopping, beach and everything the West Seattle/Alki area has to offer.
Open to pet(s) on a case by case basis (dogs must be under 20 lbs)

(RLNE5137062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A have any available units?
3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A currently offering any rent specials?
3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A is pet friendly.
Does 3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A offer parking?
Yes, 3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A offers parking.
Does 3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A have a pool?
No, 3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A does not have a pool.
Does 3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A have accessible units?
No, 3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 3043 59th Ave SW Unit #A does not have units with air conditioning.
