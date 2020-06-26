All apartments in Seattle
3028 Western Ave Unit 310

3028 Western Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3028 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing now and see this pretty 750-square-foot, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located on the peaceful Belltown neighborhood in Seattle, Washington!

This unfurnished unit also comes with an attached garage (1 parking spot for small to a mid-sized car).

Its bright, homey, and stunning interior boast of a rustic looking tile floors in mixed shades of brown/ochre colors; large picture windows equipped with blinds; and 12-feet high vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting. A nice, toasty fireplace in the living room adds a warm ambiance to the house. The lovely kitchen has fine, light-toned cabinets and drawers with lots of storage/pantry space to match its varied hue-toned tile countertops and island. There are modern appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal that are ready to use. The dining area right next to it is intimate, a perfect spot to share meals with loved ones. The spacious bedroom is simply full of heavenly comfort for sleeping. The chic bathroom has an artsy tiled vanity, delicately surmounted by a wide vanity mirror; and a shower/tub combo subtly partitioned in a shower curtain. The unit has installed forced-air heating for its climate control. There are also an in-unit washer and dryer. Smoking is strictly forbidden in the property.

Pets are allowed though. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Utilities included in the rent: water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees. The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, cable, and the internet.

Walk Score: 91
Transit Score: 83

3028 Western Avenue has a Walk Score of 91 out of 100. This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.

3028 Western Avenue has an excellent transit as well, which means transit is convenient for most trips.

Nearby parks: Olympic Sculpture Park, South Fountain Lawn, and Myrtle Edwards Park.

Nearby Schools:
Coe Elementary School - 1.66 miles, 9/10
Hay Elementary School

(RLNE4923820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 Western Ave Unit 310 have any available units?
3028 Western Ave Unit 310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3028 Western Ave Unit 310 have?
Some of 3028 Western Ave Unit 310's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 Western Ave Unit 310 currently offering any rent specials?
3028 Western Ave Unit 310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 Western Ave Unit 310 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3028 Western Ave Unit 310 is pet friendly.
Does 3028 Western Ave Unit 310 offer parking?
Yes, 3028 Western Ave Unit 310 offers parking.
Does 3028 Western Ave Unit 310 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3028 Western Ave Unit 310 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 Western Ave Unit 310 have a pool?
No, 3028 Western Ave Unit 310 does not have a pool.
Does 3028 Western Ave Unit 310 have accessible units?
No, 3028 Western Ave Unit 310 does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 Western Ave Unit 310 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3028 Western Ave Unit 310 has units with dishwashers.
