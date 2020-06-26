3028 Western Ave Unit 310

Amenities
Book a showing now and see this pretty 750-square-foot, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located on the peaceful Belltown neighborhood in Seattle, Washington!
This unfurnished unit also comes with an attached garage (1 parking spot for small to a mid-sized car).
Its bright, homey, and stunning interior boast of a rustic looking tile floors in mixed shades of brown/ochre colors; large picture windows equipped with blinds; and 12-feet high vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting. A nice, toasty fireplace in the living room adds a warm ambiance to the house. The lovely kitchen has fine, light-toned cabinets and drawers with lots of storage/pantry space to match its varied hue-toned tile countertops and island. There are modern appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal that are ready to use. The dining area right next to it is intimate, a perfect spot to share meals with loved ones. The spacious bedroom is simply full of heavenly comfort for sleeping. The chic bathroom has an artsy tiled vanity, delicately surmounted by a wide vanity mirror; and a shower/tub combo subtly partitioned in a shower curtain. The unit has installed forced-air heating for its climate control. There are also an in-unit washer and dryer. Smoking is strictly forbidden in the property.
Pets are allowed though. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.
Utilities included in the rent: water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees. The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, cable, and the internet.
Walk Score: 91
Transit Score: 83
3028 Western Avenue has a Walk Score of 91 out of 100. This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.
3028 Western Avenue has an excellent transit as well, which means transit is convenient for most trips.
Nearby parks: Olympic Sculpture Park, South Fountain Lawn, and Myrtle Edwards Park.
Nearby Schools:
Coe Elementary School - 1.66 miles, 9/10
Hay Elementary School
