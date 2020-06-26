3028 Western Ave Unit 310

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Book a showing now and see this pretty 750-square-foot, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located on the peaceful Belltown neighborhood in Seattle, Washington!



This unfurnished unit also comes with an attached garage (1 parking spot for small to a mid-sized car).



Its bright, homey, and stunning interior boast of a rustic looking tile floors in mixed shades of brown/ochre colors; large picture windows equipped with blinds; and 12-feet high vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting. A nice, toasty fireplace in the living room adds a warm ambiance to the house. The lovely kitchen has fine, light-toned cabinets and drawers with lots of storage/pantry space to match its varied hue-toned tile countertops and island. There are modern appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal that are ready to use. The dining area right next to it is intimate, a perfect spot to share meals with loved ones. The spacious bedroom is simply full of heavenly comfort for sleeping. The chic bathroom has an artsy tiled vanity, delicately surmounted by a wide vanity mirror; and a shower/tub combo subtly partitioned in a shower curtain. The unit has installed forced-air heating for its climate control. There are also an in-unit washer and dryer. Smoking is strictly forbidden in the property.



Pets are allowed though. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Utilities included in the rent: water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees. The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, cable, and the internet.



Walk Score: 91

Transit Score: 83



3028 Western Avenue has a Walk Score of 91 out of 100. This location is a Walkers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.



3028 Western Avenue has an excellent transit as well, which means transit is convenient for most trips.



Nearby parks: Olympic Sculpture Park, South Fountain Lawn, and Myrtle Edwards Park.



Nearby Schools:

Coe Elementary School - 1.66 miles, 9/10

Hay Elementary School



(RLNE4923820)