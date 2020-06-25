All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3019 21st Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3019 21st Ave W
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

3019 21st Ave W

3019 21st Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3019 21st Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
3019 21st Ave W Available 05/10/19 Newly Remodeled Magnolia 2 Bedroom House - You will love this completely remodeled open concept home just steps away from Mulleady's Pub in Magnolia. This home has been fully updated with new stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. New efficient heating system, new garage door, new blinds, new paint. You name it...it's been updated! Come see for yourself. W/S/G and lawn maintenance included in rent.

12 Month Lease
No Smoking
No Pets

**Please contact Property Manager Eric Sadlak at 425-835-2406 to view**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4042627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 21st Ave W have any available units?
3019 21st Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 21st Ave W have?
Some of 3019 21st Ave W's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 21st Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3019 21st Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 21st Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 3019 21st Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3019 21st Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3019 21st Ave W offers parking.
Does 3019 21st Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 21st Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 21st Ave W have a pool?
No, 3019 21st Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3019 21st Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3019 21st Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 21st Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3019 21st Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Verve
2720 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Axle
3230 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University