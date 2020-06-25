Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

3019 21st Ave W Available 05/10/19 Newly Remodeled Magnolia 2 Bedroom House - You will love this completely remodeled open concept home just steps away from Mulleady's Pub in Magnolia. This home has been fully updated with new stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. New efficient heating system, new garage door, new blinds, new paint. You name it...it's been updated! Come see for yourself. W/S/G and lawn maintenance included in rent.



12 Month Lease

No Smoking

No Pets



**Please contact Property Manager Eric Sadlak at 425-835-2406 to view**



(RLNE4042627)