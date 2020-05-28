Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3016 12th Ave. S. Available 01/16/20 A Gardener's Paradise - 3016 12th Ave S. Seattle, WA 98144

Available 1/20/20



Are you looking for the perfect place to call home? This sweet home is as comfortable as it is immaculate and just a stones throw away from the park. It offers three bedrooms plus a bonus room, living room, kitchen w/large eating area, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, two newly remodeled and updated baths, large deck with a view. All in a peaceful and tranquil neighborhood. Life doesn't get easier! A fully fenced yard with mature fruit trees, raised garden beds, and plenty of grassy landscape as well. Walk a few blocks and you are at the Beacon Hill transit light rail station, the new Beacon Hill Library, bus-lines, The Station coffeehouse, The Oak, fun eateries, grocery stores, and more. Close to downtown, CenturyLink and Safeco field. Off-street parking. $2200 security deposit, $40 application fee. Pets are negotiable.



