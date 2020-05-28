All apartments in Seattle
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

3016 12th Ave. S.

3016 12th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3016 12th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3016 12th Ave. S. Available 01/16/20 A Gardener's Paradise - 3016 12th Ave S. Seattle, WA 98144
Available 1/20/20

Are you looking for the perfect place to call home? This sweet home is as comfortable as it is immaculate and just a stones throw away from the park. It offers three bedrooms plus a bonus room, living room, kitchen w/large eating area, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, two newly remodeled and updated baths, large deck with a view. All in a peaceful and tranquil neighborhood. Life doesn't get easier! A fully fenced yard with mature fruit trees, raised garden beds, and plenty of grassy landscape as well. Walk a few blocks and you are at the Beacon Hill transit light rail station, the new Beacon Hill Library, bus-lines, The Station coffeehouse, The Oak, fun eateries, grocery stores, and more. Close to downtown, CenturyLink and Safeco field. Off-street parking. $2200 security deposit, $40 application fee. Pets are negotiable.

(RLNE4474750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 12th Ave. S. have any available units?
3016 12th Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 12th Ave. S. have?
Some of 3016 12th Ave. S.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 12th Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
3016 12th Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 12th Ave. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3016 12th Ave. S. is pet friendly.
Does 3016 12th Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 3016 12th Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 3016 12th Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 12th Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 12th Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 3016 12th Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 3016 12th Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 3016 12th Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 12th Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3016 12th Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.

