Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking range

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking

2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 Available 11/01/19 Immaculate Queen Anne Condo - Short term rental available 3 - 6 months. You'll Love Living In This Condo! Available In Small Private 4- Unit Complex. Kitchen Has Granite Counters, Under Counter Lights, Gas Stove. Kitchen Opens To Spacious Living And Dining Room. Heated Tile Floors In The Bathrooms, Burl Cork Flooring. Spacious, Washer And Dryer In Unit. One Block Off The Burke - Gilman Trail. Property Offers 2 Parking Spaces.



Complex lower Queen Anne, Near Fremont Bridge. This Location Is Close To Everything You Need Including Public Transit.



- Tenant responsible for paying electric and gas.

- $50 per person per month for water, sewer, garbage.

- Two off-street parking spaces available for $50 each.

- Short term rental

- Viewings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing by clicking the "contact us" icon.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

- Sorry, no pets.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2460712)