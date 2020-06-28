All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

2932 Mayfair Ave N #2

2932 Mayfair Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2932 Mayfair Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 Available 11/01/19 Immaculate Queen Anne Condo - Short term rental available 3 - 6 months. You'll Love Living In This Condo! Available In Small Private 4- Unit Complex. Kitchen Has Granite Counters, Under Counter Lights, Gas Stove. Kitchen Opens To Spacious Living And Dining Room. Heated Tile Floors In The Bathrooms, Burl Cork Flooring. Spacious, Washer And Dryer In Unit. One Block Off The Burke - Gilman Trail. Property Offers 2 Parking Spaces.

Complex lower Queen Anne, Near Fremont Bridge. This Location Is Close To Everything You Need Including Public Transit.

- Tenant responsible for paying electric and gas.
- $50 per person per month for water, sewer, garbage.
- Two off-street parking spaces available for $50 each.
- Short term rental
- Viewings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing by clicking the "contact us" icon.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
- Sorry, no pets.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2460712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 have any available units?
2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 have?
Some of 2932 Mayfair Ave N #2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 pet-friendly?
No, 2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 offers parking.
Does 2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 have a pool?
No, 2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 have accessible units?
No, 2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2932 Mayfair Ave N #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
