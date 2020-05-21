All apartments in Seattle
2929 Warren AVE N A
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

2929 Warren AVE N A

2929 Warren Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2929 Warren Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mid Century Charmer! - Property Id: 166651

Incredible location; walk, bike or use transit to go anywhere. Entertain in the outdoor oasis w/ territorial views & tons of privacy w/ two large decks and level backyard. Large bedrooms, open living, granite counters, gas range, and big closets. Sweeping views from bedroom, living room/kitchen. Charming wood beam architecture, incredible natural lighting. Cozy backyard, expansive back deck, and raised bed garden plot all yours.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166651p
Property Id 166651

(RLNE5217913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Warren AVE N A have any available units?
2929 Warren AVE N A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 Warren AVE N A have?
Some of 2929 Warren AVE N A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Warren AVE N A currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Warren AVE N A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Warren AVE N A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 Warren AVE N A is pet friendly.
Does 2929 Warren AVE N A offer parking?
No, 2929 Warren AVE N A does not offer parking.
Does 2929 Warren AVE N A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 Warren AVE N A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Warren AVE N A have a pool?
No, 2929 Warren AVE N A does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Warren AVE N A have accessible units?
No, 2929 Warren AVE N A does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Warren AVE N A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 Warren AVE N A does not have units with dishwashers.

