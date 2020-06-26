2927 1st AVE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 3 BED, 1 FLEX, 3 BATH QUEEN ANNE HOME W LARGE LOT AND VIEWS! - **$3895 per month rent; Utilities not included; Available July 2019**

**3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 1 office and 1 flex room, 2580 SF, Carport, Views**

**Pets considered case-by-case; 1 or 2 year lease; $200/month landscaping**

** First month's rent ($3895) and security deposit ($3500) due upon move in**

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



This spacious, beautiful home offers a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 1 flex room, and 3 bathrooms in Queen Anne area of Seattle providing great central location and easy commute to most of Seattle. Home is in great shape throughout and lot is large and provides views and great privacy. Home has a great mix of new updates and old charm. Items like wood floors, historic trim, built-ins, doors and handles remain. Home has beautiful hardwood floors on main level and upper level, and tiled bathroom floors. You enter the home on the main floor, which has spacious living room with many windows and fireplace, Dining Room, Full bathroom, 1 large bedroom, office, and kitchen. Kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, mostly SS appliances, and tiled floors and countertops. Upper floor has two spacious bedrooms with views, and bathroom. All bedrooms have high ceilings, newer paint, and large windows. Lower floor has laundry room, flex room that is bedroom like, bathroom, storage room, and shop space. Carport can fit 2 cars.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet Queen Anne neighborhood right next to Lake Union, while still being within close distance to all Queen Anne and Fremont has to offer. Lot is nicely landscaped and maintained and provides great privacy. Large patio in back provides great relaxation and sitting space. Area schools are highly ranked and are very close to the home. These include:

-Queen Anne Elementary or Hay Elementary

-McClure Middle School

-Ballard High School

-SPU



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Union, Puget Sound, Shilshole Bay, Lake Washington, Salmon Bay, Chittenden Locks

-Discovery Park, Woodland Park, Gas Works, Green Lake Park, Lawton Park

-UW, SPU, Interbay, Downtown Fremont, Seattle Center, Fishermens Terminal

-Broadmoor CC, Interbay Golf Club, Sand Point CC, Seattle Golf Club, Jefferson Golf Course



This home has everything you could want! This luxury home will go fast so call, text, or email today!



(RLNE3212280)