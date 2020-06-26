All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2927 1st AVE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2927 1st AVE N
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

2927 1st AVE N

2927 1st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2927 1st Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 3 BED, 1 FLEX, 3 BATH QUEEN ANNE HOME W LARGE LOT AND VIEWS! - **$3895 per month rent; Utilities not included; Available July 2019**
**3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 1 office and 1 flex room, 2580 SF, Carport, Views**
**Pets considered case-by-case; 1 or 2 year lease; $200/month landscaping**
** First month's rent ($3895) and security deposit ($3500) due upon move in**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This spacious, beautiful home offers a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 1 flex room, and 3 bathrooms in Queen Anne area of Seattle providing great central location and easy commute to most of Seattle. Home is in great shape throughout and lot is large and provides views and great privacy. Home has a great mix of new updates and old charm. Items like wood floors, historic trim, built-ins, doors and handles remain. Home has beautiful hardwood floors on main level and upper level, and tiled bathroom floors. You enter the home on the main floor, which has spacious living room with many windows and fireplace, Dining Room, Full bathroom, 1 large bedroom, office, and kitchen. Kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, mostly SS appliances, and tiled floors and countertops. Upper floor has two spacious bedrooms with views, and bathroom. All bedrooms have high ceilings, newer paint, and large windows. Lower floor has laundry room, flex room that is bedroom like, bathroom, storage room, and shop space. Carport can fit 2 cars.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet Queen Anne neighborhood right next to Lake Union, while still being within close distance to all Queen Anne and Fremont has to offer. Lot is nicely landscaped and maintained and provides great privacy. Large patio in back provides great relaxation and sitting space. Area schools are highly ranked and are very close to the home. These include:
-Queen Anne Elementary or Hay Elementary
-McClure Middle School
-Ballard High School
-SPU

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Union, Puget Sound, Shilshole Bay, Lake Washington, Salmon Bay, Chittenden Locks
-Discovery Park, Woodland Park, Gas Works, Green Lake Park, Lawton Park
-UW, SPU, Interbay, Downtown Fremont, Seattle Center, Fishermens Terminal
-Broadmoor CC, Interbay Golf Club, Sand Point CC, Seattle Golf Club, Jefferson Golf Course

This home has everything you could want! This luxury home will go fast so call, text, or email today!

(RLNE3212280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2927 1st AVE N have any available units?
2927 1st AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2927 1st AVE N have?
Some of 2927 1st AVE N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2927 1st AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
2927 1st AVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2927 1st AVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2927 1st AVE N is pet friendly.
Does 2927 1st AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 2927 1st AVE N offers parking.
Does 2927 1st AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2927 1st AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2927 1st AVE N have a pool?
No, 2927 1st AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 2927 1st AVE N have accessible units?
No, 2927 1st AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2927 1st AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2927 1st AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
2nd & John
200 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
REO Flats
1525 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Charbern
1705 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University