All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2918 E Republican St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2918 E Republican St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2918 E Republican St.

2918 East Republican Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2918 East Republican Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious and Perfectly Located Madison Valley Home!!! - High ceilings and open spaces greet you in this light-filled Madison Valley home. The spacious living room and dining room showcase walls of windows and a marble gas fireplace. The kitchen and eating nook overlooks the backyard with play structure, and neighbors the beautiful nursery of City People's Garden Store.

There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor, including the master suite with ensuite bath and walk-in closet. The main floor also includes a full sized washer and dryer. The lower floor has an additional bedroom, en-suite bathroom and separate exterior entry door.

This home is located on a lovely tree-lined street just a block away from trendy E Madison shops, eateries and transit. Walk-score of 86. Easy commute to downtown Seattle. Two-car garage with plenty of storage as well as off-street parking in driveway.

Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis with additional pet deposit. A refundable security deposit of $4,750 (less application fees) will be collected.

PLEASE NOTE: Exterior of home to be painted this Spring. New siding has just been installed. Back deck is no longer enclosed as shown in photos. Updated photos will be uploaded shortly.

Please email Brittany with questions or to schedule a showing. Brittany@northpacificproperties.com

(RLNE4440758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 E Republican St. have any available units?
2918 E Republican St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918 E Republican St. have?
Some of 2918 E Republican St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 E Republican St. currently offering any rent specials?
2918 E Republican St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 E Republican St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2918 E Republican St. is pet friendly.
Does 2918 E Republican St. offer parking?
Yes, 2918 E Republican St. does offer parking.
Does 2918 E Republican St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2918 E Republican St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 E Republican St. have a pool?
No, 2918 E Republican St. does not have a pool.
Does 2918 E Republican St. have accessible units?
No, 2918 E Republican St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 E Republican St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 E Republican St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Franklin Station
2303 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
The Edge
500 13th Ave
Seattle, WA 98102
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Leeward Apartments
1305 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University