2918 E Republican St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious and Perfectly Located Madison Valley Home!!! - High ceilings and open spaces greet you in this light-filled Madison Valley home. The spacious living room and dining room showcase walls of windows and a marble gas fireplace. The kitchen and eating nook overlooks the backyard with play structure, and neighbors the beautiful nursery of City People's Garden Store.



There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor, including the master suite with ensuite bath and walk-in closet. The main floor also includes a full sized washer and dryer. The lower floor has an additional bedroom, en-suite bathroom and separate exterior entry door.



This home is located on a lovely tree-lined street just a block away from trendy E Madison shops, eateries and transit. Walk-score of 86. Easy commute to downtown Seattle. Two-car garage with plenty of storage as well as off-street parking in driveway.



Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis with additional pet deposit. A refundable security deposit of $4,750 (less application fees) will be collected.



PLEASE NOTE: Exterior of home to be painted this Spring. New siding has just been installed. Back deck is no longer enclosed as shown in photos. Updated photos will be uploaded shortly.



Please email Brittany with questions or to schedule a showing. Brittany@northpacificproperties.com



(RLNE4440758)