2901 NE Blakeley ST #431

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage guest suite internet access

Beautiful light filled Furnished condo in the the heart of University Village - Call today to view this fully furnished home in the heart of University District just walking distance from U-Village, Seattle Children's Hospital, and much more. This one bedroom unit features complete kitchen set up with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops; washer and dryer; office space with wi-fi connection; furnished living room with 32 in flat screen TV and iPod dock; fully furnished bedroom; and balcony with great views of the city. This unit comes with one garage parking spot. Gas, water, sewer and garbage are included in monthly rent. The complex also includes an exercise room, fitness center and guest suite! Just steps from your door you can visit Cafe Zoka and directly access Burke-Gilman Trail for your leisurely stroll. Flexible leasing terms available. No smoking and no pets.



Qualifications:

- 650 Minimum credit score

- $6300 Minimum monthly income

- Good Rental History

- No Evictions



(RLNE4144797)