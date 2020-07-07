All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

2901 NE Blakeley ST #431

2901 Northeast Blakeley Street · No Longer Available
Location

2901 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest suite
internet access
Beautiful light filled Furnished condo in the the heart of University Village - Call today to view this fully furnished home in the heart of University District just walking distance from U-Village, Seattle Children's Hospital, and much more. This one bedroom unit features complete kitchen set up with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops; washer and dryer; office space with wi-fi connection; furnished living room with 32 in flat screen TV and iPod dock; fully furnished bedroom; and balcony with great views of the city. This unit comes with one garage parking spot. Gas, water, sewer and garbage are included in monthly rent. The complex also includes an exercise room, fitness center and guest suite! Just steps from your door you can visit Cafe Zoka and directly access Burke-Gilman Trail for your leisurely stroll. Flexible leasing terms available. No smoking and no pets.

Qualifications:
- 650 Minimum credit score
- $6300 Minimum monthly income
- Good Rental History
- No Evictions

(RLNE4144797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 NE Blakeley ST #431 have any available units?
2901 NE Blakeley ST #431 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 NE Blakeley ST #431 have?
Some of 2901 NE Blakeley ST #431's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 NE Blakeley ST #431 currently offering any rent specials?
2901 NE Blakeley ST #431 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 NE Blakeley ST #431 pet-friendly?
No, 2901 NE Blakeley ST #431 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2901 NE Blakeley ST #431 offer parking?
Yes, 2901 NE Blakeley ST #431 offers parking.
Does 2901 NE Blakeley ST #431 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 NE Blakeley ST #431 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 NE Blakeley ST #431 have a pool?
No, 2901 NE Blakeley ST #431 does not have a pool.
Does 2901 NE Blakeley ST #431 have accessible units?
No, 2901 NE Blakeley ST #431 does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 NE Blakeley ST #431 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 NE Blakeley ST #431 does not have units with dishwashers.

