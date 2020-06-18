All apartments in Seattle
2850 14th Ave. W

2850 14th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

2850 14th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath in ideal location near Queen Anne! - Virtual Tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/641838

Spacious and Modern 3 bed/3.5 bath townhouse in the desirable Queen Anne neighborhood. Located adjacent to the Interbay area providing easy access to Magnolia, Ballard, Fremont and Downtown!

This unit offers 3 very spacious bedrooms and a large open concept living area. The top floor living space includes beautiful hardwood floors and a private balcony, vaulted ceilings, skylights and peek-a-boo views of Puget Sound. Alongside the living room, there is a half bathroom and gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and cherry cabinets.

The middle floor accommodates the master bedroom, large second bedroom, and stacked full size laundry units. Each room features its own private full bathroom and large walk-in closet. The master bedroom includes a private balcony and 5-piece bathroom. The entry floor includes access to 2-car garage, large bedroom and additional full bathroom.

Amenities/Features:
2 Garage Parking Space
Full size Washer/Dryer
Stainless steel Dishwasher and Refrigerator
Gas Oven/Range
Vaulted Ceilings
Multiple Balconies

No pets and no smoking.

Move-in fees include:
First month: $3,250.00
Refundable security deposit: $3,250.00 (less application fees)

AVAILABLE APRIL 10TH!

Questions? Please call or text Anne Marie at 206-229-4300 or e-mail annemarie@northpacificproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2933368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

