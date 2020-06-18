2850 14th Ave. W

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath in ideal location near Queen Anne! - Virtual Tour: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/641838



Spacious and Modern 3 bed/3.5 bath townhouse in the desirable Queen Anne neighborhood. Located adjacent to the Interbay area providing easy access to Magnolia, Ballard, Fremont and Downtown!



This unit offers 3 very spacious bedrooms and a large open concept living area. The top floor living space includes beautiful hardwood floors and a private balcony, vaulted ceilings, skylights and peek-a-boo views of Puget Sound. Alongside the living room, there is a half bathroom and gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and cherry cabinets.



The middle floor accommodates the master bedroom, large second bedroom, and stacked full size laundry units. Each room features its own private full bathroom and large walk-in closet. The master bedroom includes a private balcony and 5-piece bathroom. The entry floor includes access to 2-car garage, large bedroom and additional full bathroom.



Amenities/Features:

2 Garage Parking Space

Full size Washer/Dryer

Stainless steel Dishwasher and Refrigerator

Gas Oven/Range

Vaulted Ceilings

Multiple Balconies



No pets and no smoking.



Move-in fees include:

First month: $3,250.00

Refundable security deposit: $3,250.00 (less application fees)



AVAILABLE APRIL 10TH!



Questions? Please call or text Anne Marie at 206-229-4300 or e-mail annemarie@northpacificproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



