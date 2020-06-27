All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2842 21st Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2842 21st Ave W
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

2842 21st Ave W

2842 21st Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Magnolia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2842 21st Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous home in Magnolia Seattle - - Video Tour Link: https://youtu.be/1B3eZ5deiEU
- Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/07628a2085
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Fabulous townhouse located moments from downtown Seattle
- Modern kitchen with lots of natural light
- Bright rooms with large windows and a private deck
- Convenient parking with an detached garage
- Amazing location, minutes from freeways, buses, shopping, parks and more
- Monthly pet rent is $50 per animal
- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5020876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2842 21st Ave W have any available units?
2842 21st Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 2842 21st Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
2842 21st Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2842 21st Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2842 21st Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 2842 21st Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 2842 21st Ave W offers parking.
Does 2842 21st Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2842 21st Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2842 21st Ave W have a pool?
No, 2842 21st Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 2842 21st Ave W have accessible units?
No, 2842 21st Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 2842 21st Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2842 21st Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2842 21st Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2842 21st Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

HANA
101 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Muir
718 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
REO Flats
1525 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St
Seattle, WA 98103
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Alder Flats
220 10th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University