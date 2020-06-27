2842 21st Ave W

Amenities
Gorgeous home in Magnolia Seattle - - Video Tour Link: https://youtu.be/1B3eZ5deiEU
- Schedule a tour link: https://showmojo.com/l/07628a2085
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Fabulous townhouse located moments from downtown Seattle
- Modern kitchen with lots of natural light
- Bright rooms with large windows and a private deck
- Convenient parking with an detached garage
- Amazing location, minutes from freeways, buses, shopping, parks and more
- Monthly pet rent is $50 per animal
- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com
(RLNE5020876)