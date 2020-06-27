All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

2841 Mount Rainier Drive S

2841 Mount Rainier Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

2841 Mount Rainier Drive South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Tudor Home in Sought After Mt. Baker Neighborhood - This spacious and very private home with territorial views is located in sought after Mount Baker neighborhood just around the corner from Mt. Baker Community Center, shops, parks, 12 minute walk from the Link Light Rail at the Mount Baker Station Rail & Rainier Av S/S McClellan St stop, and easy east-side access via I-90. Light filled, charming main level features large formal living & dining rooms, adjacent den, cozy wood burning fireplace with Batchelder tile, oak hardwood flooring, and doors leading to upper level Ipe deck perfect for entertaining and BBQ. Gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, Wolf Gas stove, large eat-in island, second prep sink, ample cabinets, and access to attached 1-car garage. Upper level features three bedrooms and full bath with Anne Sacks tile and soaking tub. Lower level has a very large family room with build-in shelving. French doors lead to lower level deck which transforms into a basketball court, access to spacious, fully fenced back yard and garden. Additional game room or office space is located behind the large laundry room. Washer/Dryer. Gas heat. Energy efficient double pane windows. Driveway parking. Owner pays for monthly weeding and trimming $250 included in rent. Tenant pays for bi-monthly mowing $150 per month. Ample closet and storage space throughout. Small storage space underneath deck not included. Terms: 1st month rent + 1 month security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Available September 1. 1-year lease minimum. NO SMOKING PLEASE/PETS CASE BY CASE. Screening Fee is $43.00 per applicant.
Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements: https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2019/04/Notice-To-Applicants-2019.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW REALTY LLC

(RLNE3903552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2841 Mount Rainier Drive S have any available units?
2841 Mount Rainier Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2841 Mount Rainier Drive S have?
Some of 2841 Mount Rainier Drive S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2841 Mount Rainier Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
2841 Mount Rainier Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2841 Mount Rainier Drive S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2841 Mount Rainier Drive S is pet friendly.
Does 2841 Mount Rainier Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 2841 Mount Rainier Drive S offers parking.
Does 2841 Mount Rainier Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2841 Mount Rainier Drive S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2841 Mount Rainier Drive S have a pool?
No, 2841 Mount Rainier Drive S does not have a pool.
Does 2841 Mount Rainier Drive S have accessible units?
No, 2841 Mount Rainier Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 2841 Mount Rainier Drive S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2841 Mount Rainier Drive S does not have units with dishwashers.
