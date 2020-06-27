2841 Mount Rainier Drive S

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Tudor Home in Sought After Mt. Baker Neighborhood - This spacious and very private home with territorial views is located in sought after Mount Baker neighborhood just around the corner from Mt. Baker Community Center, shops, parks, 12 minute walk from the Link Light Rail at the Mount Baker Station Rail & Rainier Av S/S McClellan St stop, and easy east-side access via I-90. Light filled, charming main level features large formal living & dining rooms, adjacent den, cozy wood burning fireplace with Batchelder tile, oak hardwood flooring, and doors leading to upper level Ipe deck perfect for entertaining and BBQ. Gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, Wolf Gas stove, large eat-in island, second prep sink, ample cabinets, and access to attached 1-car garage. Upper level features three bedrooms and full bath with Anne Sacks tile and soaking tub. Lower level has a very large family room with build-in shelving. French doors lead to lower level deck which transforms into a basketball court, access to spacious, fully fenced back yard and garden. Additional game room or office space is located behind the large laundry room. Washer/Dryer. Gas heat. Energy efficient double pane windows. Driveway parking. Owner pays for monthly weeding and trimming $250 included in rent. Tenant pays for bi-monthly mowing $150 per month. Ample closet and storage space throughout. Small storage space underneath deck not included. Terms: 1st month rent + 1 month security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Available September 1. 1-year lease minimum. NO SMOKING PLEASE/PETS CASE BY CASE. Screening Fee is $43.00 per applicant.

Link to our on-line application and qualification requirements: https://www.chelnwr.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3748/2019/04/Notice-To-Applicants-2019.pdf

Listed by CHEL NW REALTY LLC



