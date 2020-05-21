Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2746 NE 88th St Available 11/16/19 Wedgwood Home - Available November 16th! Just in time for the holidays! This gorgeous updated two story Craftsman has a formal entry with newly refinished hardwoods, walls of windows, remodeled kitchen, and five bedrooms, plus den. Georgian-style veranda and entertainment sized deck with sitting area in the backyard, surrounded by old growth pines. A spacious living room welcomes you into the home with wood burning fireplace, dining room with built-in cabinetry, and kitchen with updated appliances. Two bedrooms and one full bathroom also on the main level. Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, generous-sized bathroom with separate tub and shower, and a fourth bedroom. Fully finished lower level with rec-room, 3/4 bath, den/office, fifth bedroom, loads of storage, and work/shop space. Washer/Dryer. Driveway with detached one-car garage adjacent to the home. Located on a quiet street with easy access and/or a short walk to schools, Owner maintains the yard so you don't have to! Wedgwood restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, grocery stores, and playfields. Hop on a bus on 35th or head over to Lake City Way/WA-522 or I-5 for a commute north or south to Downtown, Amazon/SLU, University of Washington, or Children's Hospital. Microsoft Connector just a few blocks away! Cat or dog okay with owner approval and a refundable pet deposit. No smoking allowed.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 954-4575.



#AvenueOneResidential #WedgwoodRentals #SeattleRentals #Amazon/SLU #PetFriendly #UniversityofWashington #ChildrensHospital



(RLNE4133332)