Seattle, WA
2746 NE 88th St
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

2746 NE 88th St

2746 Northeast 88th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2746 Northeast 88th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
2746 NE 88th St Available 11/16/19 Wedgwood Home - Available November 16th! Just in time for the holidays! This gorgeous updated two story Craftsman has a formal entry with newly refinished hardwoods, walls of windows, remodeled kitchen, and five bedrooms, plus den. Georgian-style veranda and entertainment sized deck with sitting area in the backyard, surrounded by old growth pines. A spacious living room welcomes you into the home with wood burning fireplace, dining room with built-in cabinetry, and kitchen with updated appliances. Two bedrooms and one full bathroom also on the main level. Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, generous-sized bathroom with separate tub and shower, and a fourth bedroom. Fully finished lower level with rec-room, 3/4 bath, den/office, fifth bedroom, loads of storage, and work/shop space. Washer/Dryer. Driveway with detached one-car garage adjacent to the home. Located on a quiet street with easy access and/or a short walk to schools, Owner maintains the yard so you don't have to! Wedgwood restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, grocery stores, and playfields. Hop on a bus on 35th or head over to Lake City Way/WA-522 or I-5 for a commute north or south to Downtown, Amazon/SLU, University of Washington, or Children's Hospital. Microsoft Connector just a few blocks away! Cat or dog okay with owner approval and a refundable pet deposit. No smoking allowed.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 954-4575.

#AvenueOneResidential #WedgwoodRentals #SeattleRentals #Amazon/SLU #PetFriendly #UniversityofWashington #ChildrensHospital

(RLNE4133332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 NE 88th St have any available units?
2746 NE 88th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2746 NE 88th St have?
Some of 2746 NE 88th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 NE 88th St currently offering any rent specials?
2746 NE 88th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 NE 88th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2746 NE 88th St is pet friendly.
Does 2746 NE 88th St offer parking?
Yes, 2746 NE 88th St offers parking.
Does 2746 NE 88th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2746 NE 88th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 NE 88th St have a pool?
No, 2746 NE 88th St does not have a pool.
Does 2746 NE 88th St have accessible units?
No, 2746 NE 88th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 NE 88th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2746 NE 88th St does not have units with dishwashers.

